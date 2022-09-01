https://sputniknews.com/20220901/russias-special-operation-isnt-aggression-merely-putting-end-to-kievs-war-on-own-people-putin-1100274278.html
Russia's Special Operation Isn't 'Aggression', Merely Putting End to Kiev's War on Donbass: Putin
Moscow kicked off what the Russian president characterized as a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine in February after weeks... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
The ongoing military operation in Ukraine is not "aggression" on Russia's part, but is merely aimed at putting an end to the war started by Kiev eight years ago against its own countrymen and women, President Vladimir Putin has said."The people who live [in the Donbass] consider themselves a part of our common humanitarian, cultural, linguistic...space," Putin said, speaking at a forum in Kaliningrad on Thursday."The territory of today's Ukraine had begun to create an anti-Russian enclave that threatens our country. Therefore, our boys who are fighting there today are defending both the people of the Donbass and Russia itself. This undoubtedly deserves the support of the whole of society," he added.
13:43 GMT 01.09.2022 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 01.09.2022)
Moscow kicked off what the Russian president characterized as a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine in February after weeks of escalating shelling, sabotage and sniper attacks by Ukrainian forces against the breakaway Donbass republics, and fears that Kiev might launch an all-out offensive.
The ongoing military operation in Ukraine is not "aggression" on Russia's part, but is merely aimed at putting an end to the war started by Kiev eight years ago against its own countrymen and women, President Vladimir Putin has said.
"The people who live [in the Donbass] consider themselves a part of our common humanitarian, cultural, linguistic...space," Putin said, speaking at a forum in Kaliningrad on Thursday.
"The territory of today's Ukraine had begun to create an anti-Russian enclave that threatens our country. Therefore, our boys who are fighting there today are defending both the people of the Donbass and Russia itself. This undoubtedly deserves the support of the whole of society," he added.