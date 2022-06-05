https://sputniknews.com/20220605/eu-building-new-iron-curtain-around-russia---zakharova-1096038273.html

EU Building New ‘Iron Curtain’ Around Russia - Zakharova

EU Building New ‘Iron Curtain’ Around Russia - Zakharova

ROME (Sputnik) - Russia has no plans of creating an "Iron Curtain," this is something being done by the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-05T22:01+0000

2022-06-05T22:01+0000

2022-06-05T22:01+0000

iron curtain

maria zakharova

sergei lavrov

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_620632a3e3f7ba87b9eb41fda1482ef7.jpg

"Rest assured, there will be no Iron Curtain, at least from our side, it's the European Union that is surrounding Russia with a curtain. Your mistake lies in that you are too selfish, you think that you are in the center of the world," Zakharova said in a Sunday interview on the Italian La7 TV channel.She emphasized that Europe has "no moral right" to dictate and teach other nations anything.In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was not afraid of any new "Iron Curtain" that the West was pushing for and that Russia was going to develop and thrive nonetheless.At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220605/countries-surrounding-serbia-close-airspace-for-lavrovs-plane---zakharova-1096037750.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iron curtain, maria zakharova, sergei lavrov, special operation