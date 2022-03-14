https://sputniknews.com/20220314/kiev-washington-responsible-for-failure-of-minsk-peace-agreements-ukraines-former-president-says-1093866063.html

Kiev, Washington Responsible for Failure of Minsk Peace Agreements, Ukraine's Former President Says

Ukraine descended into an eight-year-long political and economic crisis and civil war in the aftermath of the 'Revolution of Dignity' - the February 2014 coup... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Kiev and its US patrons are squarely to blame for the failure to implement the Minsk Agreements on peace in eastern Ukraine, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has said told Sputnik."An initiative group was formed from a variety of regions and countries - Ukraine, Russia, Israel, the US and others. These are industrialists, businessmen, religious leaders, academics, journalists. A plan to implement the Minsk Agreements was quicklyl developed," Yanukovych said."Starting from 2015 and until the start of 2022 this initiative group carried out a tremendous amount of organizational work, negotiations, persuasion, clarification with the representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the US and some EU countries. As a rule, we were heard out, discussions were mostly carried out in a correct manner, no one denied that peace must be achieved. But in the end we received neither a 'yes' nor a 'no'," he added.Kiev deliberately sabotaged Minsk, according to Yanukovych, while the White House maintained that "complex internal discussions were taking place, with many internal contradictions."

