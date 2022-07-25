LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City With Five HIMARS Rockets

On February 24, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against people of Donbass, noting that Ukraine's actions in the region amount to genocide.
Earlier in July, the MoD announced that the Russian forces had liberated the territory of the LPR and the next goal was to push Ukrainian troops away from the DPR, liberating the entire Donbass region. At the same time, Kherson authorities noted that Kiev's forces have made another unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense line in the region.
