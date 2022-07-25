International
LIVE: Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City With Five HIMARS Rockets
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City With Five HIMARS Rockets
On February 24, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Members of the 17th Fires Brigade from Ft. Lewis fire two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rockets simultaneously in a training exercise at Yakima Training Center Nov. 1, 2007 in Yakima, Wash. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City With Five HIMARS Rockets

04:41 GMT 25.07.2022 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 25.07.2022)
International
India
On February 24, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against people of Donbass, noting that Ukraine's actions in the region amount to genocide.
Earlier in July, the MoD announced that the Russian forces had liberated the territory of the LPR and the next goal was to push Ukrainian troops away from the DPR, liberating the entire Donbass region. At the same time, Kherson authorities noted that Kiev's forces have made another unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense line in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:44 GMT 25.07.2022
Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City With Five HIMARS Rockets
