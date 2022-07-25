https://sputniknews.com/20220725/turkey-unaware-of-american-plan-b-on-ukrainian-grain-istanbul-deal-in-force-source-says-1097774366.html
Turkey Unaware of American 'Plan B' on Ukrainian Grain, Istanbul Deal in Force, Source Says
Turkey Unaware of American 'Plan B' on Ukrainian Grain, Istanbul Deal in Force, Source Says
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkey is unaware of a "plan B" to get Ukrainian grain out of the country, and the Istanbul agreement is still in force, a source told... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
US Agency for International Development (USAID) has said that the United States is working on the "plan B" as it does not believe that Russia will comply with the Istanbul agreement.The source also noted that the lifting of restrictions on Russian agricultural products is reflected in the Istanbul deal. When asked when this process will begin, the source said that it is complicated, but there are agreements.On Friday, the UN-brokered deal on food exports from Ukraine was signed by representatives from Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow, Ankara and a third party that will be determined later will escort ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea.The agreement was made amid major concerns about a possible food crisis. The deliveries of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea ceased after the start of the special op in Ukraine, since Kiev's troops installed sea mines in port cities.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkey is unaware of a "plan B" to get Ukrainian grain out of the country, and the Istanbul agreement is still in force, a source told Sputnik on Monday.
US Agency for International Development (USAID) has said that the United States is working on the "plan B"
as it does not believe that Russia will comply with the Istanbul agreement.
"We have not received such information. There are agreements, there is a coordination center, there is a desire on all sides to resolve the crisis," the source said.
The source also noted that the lifting of restrictions on Russian agricultural products is reflected in the Istanbul deal. When asked when this process will begin, the source said that it is complicated, but there are agreements.
On Friday, the UN-brokered deal on food exports from Ukraine
was signed by representatives from Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow, Ankara and a third party that will be determined later will escort ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea.
The agreement was made amid major concerns about a possible food crisis. The deliveries of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea ceased after the start of the special op in Ukraine, since Kiev's troops installed sea mines in port cities.