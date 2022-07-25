https://sputniknews.com/20220725/turkey-unaware-of-american-plan-b-on-ukrainian-grain-istanbul-deal-in-force-source-says-1097774366.html

Turkey Unaware of American 'Plan B' on Ukrainian Grain, Istanbul Deal in Force, Source Says

Turkey Unaware of American 'Plan B' on Ukrainian Grain, Istanbul Deal in Force, Source Says

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkey is unaware of a "plan B" to get Ukrainian grain out of the country, and the Istanbul agreement is still in force, a source told... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T10:55+0000

2022-07-25T10:55+0000

2022-07-25T10:55+0000

turkey

russia

ukraine

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097347705_0:139:3147:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_6d2fee74f6c26e489c72b51327a0fc08.jpg

US Agency for International Development (USAID) has said that the United States is working on the "plan B" as it does not believe that Russia will comply with the Istanbul agreement.The source also noted that the lifting of restrictions on Russian agricultural products is reflected in the Istanbul deal. When asked when this process will begin, the source said that it is complicated, but there are agreements.On Friday, the UN-brokered deal on food exports from Ukraine was signed by representatives from Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow, Ankara and a third party that will be determined later will escort ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea.The agreement was made amid major concerns about a possible food crisis. The deliveries of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea ceased after the start of the special op in Ukraine, since Kiev's troops installed sea mines in port cities.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, russia, ukraine, grain