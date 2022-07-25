https://sputniknews.com/20220725/slovakia-yet-to-decide-on-transferring-11-mig-29-to-ukraine---minister-1097793274.html

Slovakia Yet to Decide on Transferring 11 MiG-29 to Ukraine - Minister

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Slovak authorities have not yet resolved the issue of transferring 11 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said

Earlier in the day, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrived in Bratislava to discuss Ukraine's military support with the Slovak minister. Sky News correspondent Deborah Haynes reported with reference to Nad that Slovakia is ready to discuss the transfer of 11 MiG-29s to Ukraine, and will remove them from service by the end of August.According to Nad, Slovakia has 11 MiG-29 aircraft, and the issue of their transfer to Ukraine has not yet been resolved, but might happen by the end of August.Nad added that in any case, there is an agreement in place with the neighboring Czech Republic and Poland that their planes will temporarily guard airspace over Slovakia if it does transfer the MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.In early July, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that agreements had been reached with the Czech Republic and Poland on the temporary protection by aircraft of these countries of the Slovak airspace. This should last until the country receives 14 F-16 fighters purchased from the US. Their delivery was supposed to begin this year, but due to a shortage of electronic component manufacturers, the transfer process was postponed for two years.

