https://sputniknews.com/20220725/new-eu-tranche-allocated-to-ukraine-brings-total-military-assistance-to-25bln-1097773195.html

New EU Tranche Allocated to Ukraine Brings Total Military Assistance to $2.5Bln

New EU Tranche Allocated to Ukraine Brings Total Military Assistance to $2.5Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has agreed to disburse additional 500 million euros ($512 million) under the European Peace Facility mechanism to fund... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T10:13+0000

2022-07-25T10:13+0000

2022-07-25T10:13+0000

eu

ukraine

europe

arms deliveries

arms delivery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b611052748eef8398e4f9e09cea112d4.jpg

The new tranche is designed to help enhance the military capabilities of Ukrainian forces and will be split in two parts: 490 million euros in lethal military equipment and 10 million euros in protective gear, fuel and equipment, as requested by Kiev, the statement noted.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including lethal weapons.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

eu, ukraine, europe, arms deliveries, arms delivery