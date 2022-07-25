International
US State Dept. Says UN-Brokered Deal to Export Ukraine Grain ‘Needs to Endure’
"This agreement needs to endure," Price said during a press briefing.Price said the United States is hopeful food and fertilizer will begin to ship out in the coming days.Last week, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on grain and fertilizer exports. However, there was a strike on Ukraine military targets at the Odessa port over the weekend and the United Nations expressed concern about the development.Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the strike at the Odessa port targeted exclusively military infrastructure and cannot - and should not - affect grain shipments.
20:35 GMT 25.07.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev / Go to the photo bankA view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations-brokered deal to allow exports of grain out of Ukraine "needs to endure," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
"This agreement needs to endure," Price said during a press briefing.
Price said the United States is hopeful food and fertilizer will begin to ship out in the coming days.
Last week, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on grain and fertilizer exports. However, there was a strike on Ukraine military targets at the Odessa port over the weekend and the United Nations expressed concern about the development.
Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the strike at the Odessa port targeted exclusively military infrastructure and cannot - and should not - affect grain shipments.
