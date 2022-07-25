https://sputniknews.com/20220725/supplying-weapons-to-kiev-eu-invests-in-further-hostilities---russian-foreign-ministry-1097790449.html

Supplying Weapons to Kiev, EU Invests in Further Hostilities - Russian Foreign Ministry

Supplying Weapons to Kiev, EU Invests in Further Hostilities - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union continues to invest in further hostilities with the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, but any attempt to... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

Zakharova commented on the EU's allocation of another 500 million euros for supplies of weapons to Ukraine.The allocation of money for the supply of weapons indicates the total unwillingness of the EU to promote a political settlement in Ukraine, she said."For a little over a year of the existence of the European Peace Facility, which, given its use for the supply of weapons, it is more correct to call a 'war facility,' 2.5 billion euros have already been spent on arming Ukraine — almost half of its budget calculated until 2027. So the EU sponsors should bear the same responsibility for the war crimes committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nationalist battalions, the killing of civilians, women, the elderly and children, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including bridges, as the Kiev regime," Zakharova noted.The European Union, while continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine, turns a blind eye to the total corruption of the Kiev authorities, Zakharova said.She stressed that now the EU law enforcement agency Europol should openly admit that the weapons supplied to Ukraine surface in European countries and replenish the arsenals of local organized crime."It is no coincidence that on July 11, the EU Support Hub for cooperation on internal security and border management was launched in Moldova, one of the key tasks of which is to prevent the smuggling of weapons and migrants into the European Union," Zakharova concluded.

