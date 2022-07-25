https://sputniknews.com/20220725/europe-missed-out-on-mediating-ukraine-crisis-chose-to-follow-us-instead-expert-says-1097786804.html

Europe Missed Out on Mediating Ukraine Crisis, Chose to Follow US Instead, Expert Says

However, by jumping on the US’ bandwagon, Europe failed to anticipate the secondary impact of the sanctions imposed on Moscow and became “their first victim,” the expert noted.De Benoist cited Europe's powerlessness, its satisfaction with the "role of a vassal of the United States" as the prime reason for such shortsighted policies, adding that Europe has chosen to be "a market" rather than an independent power."Europe is today facing a serious leadership crisis. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. We are heading towards a sweeping crisis: financial crisis, energy crisis, etc.," the expert said when asked if the recent resignations of prime ministers in Italy and the UK are symptoms of an unfolding leadership crisis.The future is grim, the expert believes, as this situation is "set to last and escalate."

