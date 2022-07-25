International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Europe Missed Out on Mediating Ukraine Crisis, Chose to Follow US Instead, Expert Says
However, by jumping on the US’ bandwagon, Europe failed to anticipate the secondary impact of the sanctions imposed on Moscow and became “their first victim,” the expert noted.De Benoist cited Europe's powerlessness, its satisfaction with the "role of a vassal of the United States" as the prime reason for such shortsighted policies, adding that Europe has chosen to be "a market" rather than an independent power."Europe is today facing a serious leadership crisis. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. We are heading towards a sweeping crisis: financial crisis, energy crisis, etc.," the expert said when asked if the recent resignations of prime ministers in Italy and the UK are symptoms of an unfolding leadership crisis.The future is grim, the expert believes, as this situation is "set to last and escalate."
16:30 GMT 25.07.2022
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Europe had a chance to pursue an independent policy, acting as a mediator in the ongoing Ukrainian crisis and an architect of a new security system with Russia, but due to a lack of political power, it had to follow the United States, French political philosopher Alain de Benoist told Sputnik on Monday.
“In an attempt to resolve this conflict, [Europe] could have acted as a mediator between the parties involved and could have tried to establish a new collective security system that would harm neither Russian, nor European interests. However, it was unable to do so, satisfied with meekly following the instructions of the United States, which today deprives it of all credibility,” de Benoist said.
However, by jumping on the US’ bandwagon, Europe failed to anticipate the secondary impact of the sanctions imposed on Moscow and became “their first victim,” the expert noted.
De Benoist cited Europe's powerlessness, its satisfaction with the "role of a vassal of the United States" as the prime reason for such shortsighted policies, adding that Europe has chosen to be "a market" rather than an independent power.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is pictured during a EU summit in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
Europe Suffers From Leadership Crisis Brought to Light by Ukrainian Conflict, Experts Believe
23 July, 12:33 GMT
"Europe is today facing a serious leadership crisis. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. We are heading towards a sweeping crisis: financial crisis, energy crisis, etc.," the expert said when asked if the recent resignations of prime ministers in Italy and the UK are symptoms of an unfolding leadership crisis.
The future is grim, the expert believes, as this situation is "set to last and escalate."
