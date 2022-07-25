https://sputniknews.com/20220725/fsb-thwarts-nato-supervised-ukrainian-intel-operation-to-hijack-russian-combat-aircraft-1097760104.html

FSB Thwarts NATO-Supervised Ukrainian Intel Operation to Hijack Russian Combat Aircraft

FSB Thwarts NATO-Supervised Ukrainian Intel Operation to Hijack Russian Combat Aircraft

FSB Thwarts NATO-Supervised Ukrainian Intel Operation to Hijack Russian Combat Aircraft

2022-07-25T05:51+0000

2022-07-25T05:51+0000

2022-07-25T06:31+0000

russia

ukraine

fsb

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105517/69/1055176920_0:121:2328:1431_1920x0_80_0_0_ab3ccce0cd0c36616fa9f1f5542fc134.jpg

Ukrainian military intelligence officers, acting on behalf of the political leadership of their country, tried to recruit Russian military pilots for a monetary reward and guarantees of obtaining citizenship of one of the EU countries, the statement said, adding that the Ukrainian officers attempted to persuade them to land aircraft at airfields controlled by the Ukrainian military.The employees of the Ukrainian special services involved in this operation and their accomplices have been identified, the FSB added.The security service said the the UK was providing major assistance to Kiev in this operation.According to a video clip published by the authorities, Ukrainian agents tried to bribe the pilots, offering up to $2 million to hijack Su-24, Su-34, or Tu-22 aircraft. They also said that the EU has been notified about the plan and will ensure their safety if the operation is successful.At the same time, the FSB noted that a Ukrainian officer disclosed during a phone call that a major number of portable air defense systems are concentrated in Ukrainian cities.Previously, reports suggested that NATO and US intel in particular are heavily involved in the Ukrainian crisis, as their agents are deployed to back Kiev against Moscow in a bid to stop the Russian special military op in Ukraine.The news about the foiled operation come as Ukrainian troops failed to break through the Russian defensive line in the Kherson region.Meanwhile, Kiev's forces are gradually being pressed out of the Donbass region; Russian servicemen and Donbass militia are advancing, having fully liberated the territory of the LPR earlier this month.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, fsb