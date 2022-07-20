https://sputniknews.com/20220720/us-uk-want-to-turn-russia-against-europe-by-supplying-ukraine-with-weapons-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1097609078.html

US, UK Want to Turn Russia Against Europe by Supplying Ukraine With Weapons, Lavrov Tells Sputnik

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukraine is essentially being prevented by the US and the UK from making any constructive moves amid the ongoing crisis.He suggested that by arming Ukraine, the West seeks to pit European countries against Russia and turn the current conflict in Ukraine into a "real war."This strategy, Lavrov explained, is advantageous for the United States, as all the fighting is being done far away from US shores.The top diplomat also said he believes the Ukraine will not be allowed to engage in negotiations until the US decides that "enough chaos has been sown."

