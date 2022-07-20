https://sputniknews.com/20220720/us-uk-want-to-turn-russia-against-europe-by-supplying-ukraine-with-weapons-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1097609078.html
US, UK Want to Turn Russia Against Europe by Supplying Ukraine With Weapons, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
By arming Ukraine, the West seeks to pit European countries against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that the strategy is advantageous for the United States.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukraine is essentially being prevented by the US and the UK from making any constructive moves amid the ongoing crisis.He suggested that by arming Ukraine, the West seeks to pit European countries against Russia and turn the current conflict in Ukraine into a "real war."This strategy, Lavrov explained, is advantageous for the United States, as all the fighting is being done far away from US shores.The top diplomat also said he believes the Ukraine will not be allowed to engage in negotiations until the US decides that "enough chaos has been sown."
ukraine
US, UK Want to Turn Russia Against Europe by Supplying Ukraine With Weapons, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
20.07.2022
By arming Ukraine, the West seeks to pit European countries against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that the strategy is advantageous for the United States.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukraine is essentially being prevented by the US and the UK from making any constructive moves amid the ongoing crisis.
"The fact that they [Ukraine] are being literally prevented from making any constructive moves, that they are literally being pumped with weapons and are forced to use these weapons in increasingly risky ways, the fact that foreign instructors and specialists who service these weapon systems - such as HIMARS - are deployed there, it is no longer a secret," Lavrov said during an interview with Sputnik.
He suggested that by arming Ukraine, the West seeks to pit European countries against Russia and turn the current conflict in Ukraine into a "real war."
This strategy, Lavrov explained, is advantageous for the United States, as all the fighting is being done far away from US shores.
The top diplomat also said he believes the Ukraine will not be allowed to engage in negotiations until the US decides that "enough chaos has been sown."