Kremlin: Odessa Port Strike Should Not Affect Grain Export

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian strike at the Ukrainian military targets in the Odessa port is not related to facilities used for grain exports and should not... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T09:32+0000

2022-07-25T09:32+0000

2022-07-25T09:41+0000

The spokesman also stressed that Russia has done much work to conclude the grain deal, but that it is too early to assess the effectiveness of the agreement's mechanisms.On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the naval forces have destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of US-supplied Harpoon missiles with high-precision long-range missiles in the port of Odessa.Previously, Kiev and Moscow signed a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal to de-clog exports of grain, foodstuff, and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. The deliveries ceased following the start of the special operation in Ukraine after Kiev's troops mined the ports, resulting in major concerns about a looming food crisis.

