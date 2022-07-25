https://sputniknews.com/20220725/kremlin-odessa-port-strike-should-not-affect-grain-export-1097768469.html
Kremlin: Odessa Port Strike Should Not Affect Grain Export
The spokesman also stressed that Russia has done much work to conclude the grain deal, but that it is too early to assess the effectiveness of the agreement's mechanisms.On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the naval forces have destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of US-supplied Harpoon missiles with high-precision long-range missiles in the port of Odessa.Previously, Kiev and Moscow signed a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal to de-clog exports of grain, foodstuff, and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. The deliveries ceased following the start of the special operation in Ukraine after Kiev's troops mined the ports, resulting in major concerns about a looming food crisis.
Kremlin: Odessa Port Strike Should Not Affect Grain Export
09:32 GMT 25.07.2022 (Updated: 09:41 GMT 25.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian strike at the Ukrainian military targets in the Odessa port is not related to facilities used for grain exports and should not affect this process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"This is related exclusively to the military infrastructure. This is in no way related to the infrastructure that is used to fulfill the agreements and export grain. Therefore, this cannot and should not affect the start of the shipment process in any way," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman also stressed that Russia has done much work to conclude the grain deal, but that it is too early to assess the effectiveness of the agreement's mechanisms.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the naval forces have destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of US-supplied Harpoon missiles
with high-precision long-range missiles in the port of Odessa.
Previously, Kiev and Moscow signed a Turkey- and UN-brokered deal to de-clog exports of grain, foodstuff, and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. The deliveries ceased following the start of the special operation in Ukraine after Kiev's troops mined the ports, resulting in major concerns about a looming food crisis.