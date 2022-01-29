https://sputniknews.com/20220129/forgive-thy-neighbour-ye-reportedly-spreading-rumours-that-pete-davidson-is-gay-has-aids-1092598386.html

Forgive Thy Neighbour: Ye Reportedly Spreading Rumours That Pete Davidson is Gay, Has AIDS

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Davidson began dating last October, less than a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, now officially Ye. The couple have... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye West has allegedly broken his silence and is circulating gossip that comedian Pete Davidson is gay and has AIDS, despite years of building up an image as a devout Christian rapper who held Sunday Services and stopped cussing on his albums, TMZ reported on Friday.The 44-year-old musician has worsened the one-sided conflict by spreading rumours to anyone who will listen, according to sources quoted by the outlet. West, who is publicly dating actress Julia Fox (some say it's just to get on his ex's nerves) has also been telling people that Davidson, 28, is a drug addict and that he was going to have the "Saturday Night Live" star beaten up.A source close to Davidson reportedly said the comedian is "ignoring all of the Kanye hate out of respect for Kim", while a source close to West dismissed the allegations as "nonsense".YouTuber DJ Akademiks was among the first to claim that West was dissing his ex-wife's new partner, as well as her by his behaviour. The "King of Staten Island" star previously reportedly described West's lyrical threats as "hilarious."West has publicly stated several times that he hopes to get back with his ex-wife. While at a concert in December, West sang "I need you to come to me right now", clarifying shortly thereafter that it was an appeal to Kardashian.

