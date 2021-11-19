https://sputniknews.com/20211119/fast-rebound-kim-kardashian-spotted-on-a-date-holding-hands-with-pete-davidson---photos-1090856513.html

Fast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos

The pair was initially spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California, after they shared a kiss on a Saturday Night Live sketch. 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed together on Wednesday, as they were celebrating his birthday in Palm Springs, California, the Daily Mail has reported, attaching photos of a couple.In those pictures, Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year, can be seen holding hands with Davidson, as he is wearing pyjamas from her SKIMS line.This sudden romance is not the first time Davidson has been involved with another major celebrity - the SNL cast member previously dated "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor, actress Kate Beckinsale, and his former fiancé was none other than Ariana Grande.The photos prompted a varying reaction among Twitterians, with people expressing their disbelief, or just making fresh memes to mock the celebrities.

