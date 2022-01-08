https://sputniknews.com/20220108/kanye-west-dating-julia-fox-is-ploy-to-get-under-kim-kardashians-skin-report-says-1092109586.html

Kanye West Dating Julia Fox is 'Ploy to Get Under Kim Kardashian's Skin', Report Says

Kanye West Dating Julia Fox is 'Ploy to Get Under Kim Kardashian's Skin', Report Says

After ending their seven-year marriage in 2021, reality TV personality Kim Kardashian started dating SNL star Pete Davidson, while rapper Kanye West, aka Ye... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye West is "clearly hurting" after Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson, and his relationship with Julia Fox is “a ploy to get under" his ex-wife's skin, Page Six reported, citing sources.“It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with”, one source said.Another source stressed the fact that West had also bought a house close to Kim’s place in Los Angeles and is trying to reconcile with her and wishes to stay close to their four children - North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Julia Fox, who described herself as a “die-hard, OG fan” of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, confirmed she's dating Kanye in a new first-person piece for Interview Magazine with a steamy photo spread.The "Uncut Gems" actress revealed that the rapper surprised her with "an entire hotel suit full of clothes" on their second date, and said they had an “instant connection” after meeting on New Year’s Eve. Gushing about West's surprise, Julia said, “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment”. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” she added, “I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride”.

