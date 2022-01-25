https://sputniknews.com/20220125/bad-dresser-kanye-west-mocks-pete-davidson-for-wearing-clothes-from-the-mall-1092512262.html

'Bad Dresser': Kanye West Mocks Pete Davidson for 'Wearing Clothes From the Mall'

The 44-year-old rapper also thinks Kim Kardashian's relationship with Davidson is fake, The Sun reported. 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye West has mocked comedian Pete Davidson, who has been spotted with the rapper's estranged wife, for "wearing the worse clothes ever" that look like "items from the mall," The Sun reported, citing sources. "Kanye has been telling friends he still feels 'suppressed' by Kim even though they are separated...He feels he has kept a lot of things quiet for her and he likes to speak his mind, so he feels suppressed...For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake," an insider told the newspaper. Also, Kanye has been concerned with the way Kim's new boyfriend dresses, reportedly telling his friends that Davidson is lacking style and that he wears clothes "from the mall." This, the rapper believes, "affects all the work he did with Kim" regarding her wardrobe and style, the paper reported, quoting the insider. The rumours about Kim and Pete dating have been swirling since late 2021. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. In December 2021, she filed a motion to legally terminate her marital status and be declared single.

