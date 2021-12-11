Kim Kardashian Files Docs to Become Officially Unmarried ASAP, Just After Kanye Begged Her to Stay

American socialite Kim Kardashian filed papers to become legally single, just hours after he asked her to come back to him from the stage, TMZ reported on Friday. In the legal docs, she asked the judge to separate custody and property issues from her marital status. Kim also asked to "restore" her maiden name, which means excluding “West” from her last name.If signed by a judge, Kardashian would become legally single.In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, but Kanye fueled rumors that they would get back together again. In summer, he released a video for the song "Come To Life" where Kim Kardashian appeared dressed in a wedding dress. The rapper also helped Kardashian with her KKW Beauty rebrand, and later bought a luxurious mansion near his ex-wife's house.It was reported earlier that Kim Kardashian is dating comedian Pete Davidson.Meanwhile, Kanye West has admitted to being a bad husband and expressed his desire to get Kim back. He also made it clear on Thursday during a concert with Drake in Los Angeles. West sang the line from the Runaway song several times: " I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." Kim reportedly attended the show with two of West's children.
