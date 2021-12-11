Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/kim-kardashian-files-docs-to-become-officially-unmarried-asap-just-after-kanye-begged-her-to-stay-1091431746.html
Kim Kardashian Files Docs to Become Officially Unmarried ASAP, Just After Kanye Begged Her to Stay
Kim Kardashian Files Docs to Become Officially Unmarried ASAP, Just After Kanye Begged Her to Stay
Kim Kardashian Wants to Become Unmarried as Soon as Possible After Kanye Begged Her to Stay
2021-12-11T03:43+0000
2021-12-11T03:43+0000
kim kardashian
kanye west
viral
divorce
American socialite Kim Kardashian filed papers to become legally single, just hours after he asked her to come back to him from the stage, TMZ reported on Friday. In the legal docs, she asked the judge to separate custody and property issues from her marital status. Kim also asked to "restore" her maiden name, which means excluding “West” from her last name.If signed by a judge, Kardashian would become legally single.In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, but Kanye fueled rumors that they would get back together again. In summer, he released a video for the song "Come To Life" where Kim Kardashian appeared dressed in a wedding dress. The rapper also helped Kardashian with her KKW Beauty rebrand, and later bought a luxurious mansion near his ex-wife's house.It was reported earlier that Kim Kardashian is dating comedian Pete Davidson.Meanwhile, Kanye West has admitted to being a bad husband and expressed his desire to get Kim back. He also made it clear on Thursday during a concert with Drake in Los Angeles. West sang the line from the Runaway song several times: " I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." Kim reportedly attended the show with two of West's children.
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/kanye-west-says-god-wants-to-bring-him-and-kim-together-again-1091059393.html
kim kardashian, kanye west, viral, divorce

Kim Kardashian Files Docs to Become Officially Unmarried ASAP, Just After Kanye Begged Her to Stay

03:43 GMT 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniKanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
During a concert with Drake in Los Angeles, American rapper Ye sang the same line from his song several times: "I need you to come to me right now." And then he clarified that it was an appeal to his ex, Kim Kardashian.
American socialite Kim Kardashian filed papers to become legally single, just hours after he asked her to come back to him from the stage, TMZ reported on Friday.
In the legal docs, she asked the judge to separate custody and property issues from her marital status. Kim also asked to "restore" her maiden name, which means excluding "West" from her last name.
If signed by a judge, Kardashian would become legally single.
In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, but Kanye fueled rumors that they would get back together again. In summer, he released a video for the song "Come To Life" where Kim Kardashian appeared dressed in a wedding dress. The rapper also helped Kardashian with her KKW Beauty rebrand, and later bought a luxurious mansion near his ex-wife's house.
Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
Kanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
27 November, 05:24 GMT
It was reported earlier that Kim Kardashian is dating comedian Pete Davidson.
Meanwhile, Kanye West has admitted to being a bad husband and expressed his desire to get Kim back. He also made it clear on Thursday during a concert with Drake in Los Angeles. West sang the line from the Runaway song several times: " I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." Kim reportedly attended the show with two of West's children.
