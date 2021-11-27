https://sputniknews.com/20211127/kanye-west-says-god-wants-to-bring-him-and-kim-together-again-1091059393.html

Kanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again

Kardashian filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences". Some reports suggested that the relationship between the rapper and his wife... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

Kanye West seems to be aiming for reconciliation - or at least it looks that way. During the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event, the rapper commented on his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, saying that God wants him to reunite with his estranged wife.West also said he moved into a house near Kardashian in order to spend more time with his four kids.This ardent speech comes after the news that Kim has seemingly moved on, as she was spotted together with SNL star Pete Davidson. In the meantime, Kanye himself was recently seen with the model Vinetria, and right after the split with Kardashian, he was reportedly dating Russian model Irina Shayk.

