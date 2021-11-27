Registration was successful!
Kanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
Kanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
Kardashian filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences". Some reports suggested that the relationship between the rapper and his wife... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
Kanye West seems to be aiming for reconciliation - or at least it looks that way. During the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event, the rapper commented on his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, saying that God wants him to reunite with his estranged wife.West also said he moved into a house near Kardashian in order to spend more time with his four kids.This ardent speech comes after the news that Kim has seemingly moved on, as she was spotted together with SNL star Pete Davidson. In the meantime, Kanye himself was recently seen with the model Vinetria, and right after the split with Kardashian, he was reportedly dating Russian model Irina Shayk.
Ye or Kanye is full of HS. Get over it man.
kim kardashian, us, kanye west

Kanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again

05:24 GMT 27.11.2021
Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kardashian filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences". Some reports suggested that the relationship between the rapper and his wife deteriorated after Kanye's bizarre attempt to run for the presidency in 2020, when he made public some details of his private life.
Kanye West seems to be aiming for reconciliation - or at least it looks that way. During the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event, the rapper commented on his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, saying that God wants him to reunite with his estranged wife.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships", West said during the charity event to help those living near the city's Skid Row. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative".

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalise to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store", he said.

West also said he moved into a house near Kardashian in order to spend more time with his four kids.
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
God's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
21 November, 06:09 GMT
This ardent speech comes after the news that Kim has seemingly moved on, as she was spotted together with SNL star Pete Davidson. In the meantime, Kanye himself was recently seen with the model Vinetria, and right after the split with Kardashian, he was reportedly dating Russian model Irina Shayk.
Ye or Kanye is full of HS. Get over it man.
HHess
27 November, 08:43 GMT
