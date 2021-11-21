https://sputniknews.com/20211121/gods-plan-kanye-west-drake-team-up-for-free-larry-hoover-concert-after-ending-feud-1090896226.html

God's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'

God's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'

The "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert will take place on 9 December at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Rappers Kanye West and Drake will be performing and... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T06:09+0000

2021-11-21T06:09+0000

2021-11-21T06:09+0000

kanye west

society

celebrity

concert

feud

celebrity feud

rapper

drake

celebrity gossip

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

Fans of Kanye West and Drake are unable to remain calm as their favourite rappers are going to share the stage once again after ending their years-long feud.The two have teamed up for the upcoming "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert which aims to raise awareness and support Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, as well as the cause of prison and sentencing reform.Calling it "God's Plan", West shared a poster for the event on Instagram, which Drake also shared with a fingers crossed emoji.West, along with Hoover's son, has been working to free Hoover for some time now. He also asked then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 to grant Hoover clemency.Now, with Drake joining forces with West to free Hoover, their mission is already drawing a lot of attention on social media. West posted a video on social media last week with his friend, music producer J Prince and Drake asking him to join the "Free Larry Hoover concert".Netizens are gung-ho to see Drake and West coming together on stage after a long time and have flooded social media expressing their excitement.One user commented: "They act like two legends can't exist", while another wrote, "history's being made". "Free Hoover! This should have been done long ago", replied a third.The bad blood between Drake and Kanye escalated in 2018 after the former accused Ye of leaking information about his secret son to his nemesis Pusha T. Kanye has repeatedly denied the claims.

festus232 Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com Whats 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

kanye west, society, celebrity, concert, feud, celebrity feud, rapper, drake, celebrity gossip, india