International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/gods-plan-kanye-west-drake-team-up-for-free-larry-hoover-concert-after-ending-feud-1090896226.html
God's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
God's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
The "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert will take place on 9 December at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Rappers Kanye West and Drake will be performing and... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
Fans of Kanye West and Drake are unable to remain calm as their favourite rappers are going to share the stage once again after ending their years-long feud.The two have teamed up for the upcoming "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert which aims to raise awareness and support Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, as well as the cause of prison and sentencing reform.Calling it "God's Plan", West shared a poster for the event on Instagram, which Drake also shared with a fingers crossed emoji.West, along with Hoover's son, has been working to free Hoover for some time now. He also asked then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 to grant Hoover clemency.Now, with Drake joining forces with West to free Hoover, their mission is already drawing a lot of attention on social media. West posted a video on social media last week with his friend, music producer J Prince and Drake asking him to join the "Free Larry Hoover concert".Netizens are gung-ho to see Drake and West coming together on stage after a long time and have flooded social media expressing their excitement.One user commented: "They act like two legends can't exist", while another wrote, "history's being made". "Free Hoover! This should have been done long ago", replied a third.The bad blood between Drake and Kanye escalated in 2018 after the former accused Ye of leaking information about his secret son to his nemesis Pusha T. Kanye has repeatedly denied the claims.
God's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'

06:09 GMT 21.11.2021
© Evan AgostiniIn this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name.
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© Evan Agostini
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
The "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert will take place on 9 December at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Rappers Kanye West and Drake will be performing and advocating for freeing Larry Hoover, the co-founder of Gangster Disciples, who was found guilty of murder, extortion, and money laundering in 1997 and is currently serving six life sentences.
Fans of Kanye West and Drake are unable to remain calm as their favourite rappers are going to share the stage once again after ending their years-long feud.
The two have teamed up for the upcoming "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert which aims to raise awareness and support Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, as well as the cause of prison and sentencing reform.
Calling it "God's Plan", West shared a poster for the event on Instagram, which Drake also shared with a fingers crossed emoji.
West, along with Hoover's son, has been working to free Hoover for some time now. He also asked then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 to grant Hoover clemency.
Now, with Drake joining forces with West to free Hoover, their mission is already drawing a lot of attention on social media.
West posted a video on social media last week with his friend, music producer J Prince and Drake asking him to join the "Free Larry Hoover concert".

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest", West said in the video.

Netizens are gung-ho to see Drake and West coming together on stage after a long time and have flooded social media expressing their excitement.
One user commented: "They act like two legends can't exist", while another wrote, "history's being made".
"Free Hoover! This should have been done long ago", replied a third.
The bad blood between Drake and Kanye escalated in 2018 after the former accused Ye of leaking information about his secret son to his nemesis Pusha T. Kanye has repeatedly denied the claims.
