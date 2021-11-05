https://sputniknews.com/20211105/still-married-still-trump-supporter-kanye-west-talks-politics-family-cancel-culture-1090505290.html

Still Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture

Kanye West, who has recently changed his name to Ye, made a shot at the presidential race back in 2020, but only held one campaign event in South Carolina... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

American rapper Kanye West reaffirmed his support for former US President Donald Trump and asserted that he and Kim Kardashian are still husband and wife, despite her filing documents to end their marriage in February.He said this and offered many other revelations during his appearance on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, taking part in what turned out to be a 2.5-hour-long candid conversation. The interview was supposedly recorded in October.According to Ye, he still sides with ex-President Donald Trump.This appears to mark a shift from what West said last year, when he announced that was "taking the red hat off". In the new interview, he did not specify what made him keep the hat "on".Speaking about his broken marriage with Kim Kardashian, West noted that he is yet to see the divorce papers.The rapper also took a shot at "cancel culture" - the social phenomenon of boycotting celebrities or other public figures in the event of them voicing views or opinions that may be deemed controversial by some. Ye blasted the tendency, moving on to defend its most recent "victims" like rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson.

