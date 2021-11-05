Still Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
15:56 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 05.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JIM WATSON In this file photo taken on July 26, 2015 Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan American Games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. - The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially called "Ye".
Kanye West, who has recently changed his name to Ye, made a shot at the presidential race back in 2020, but only held one campaign event in South Carolina, which turned out to be a rather bizarre one. Shortly thereafter, he exited the White House race.
American rapper Kanye West reaffirmed his support for former US President Donald Trump and asserted that he and Kim Kardashian are still husband and wife, despite her filing documents to end their marriage in February.
He said this and offered many other revelations during his appearance on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, taking part in what turned out to be a 2.5-hour-long candid conversation. The interview was supposedly recorded in October.
According to Ye, he still sides with ex-President Donald Trump.
"I've still got a red hat on today, I'll let y'all know that", he said, apparently referring to the iconic red "Make America Great Again" cap. "I might not got it on [at the moment] but I'll let y'all know where I stand".
This appears to mark a shift from what West said last year, when he announced that was "taking the red hat off". In the new interview, he did not specify what made him keep the hat "on".
Speaking about his broken marriage with Kim Kardashian, West noted that he is yet to see the divorce papers.
"I want us to be together", Ye went on, saying that the couple's children - North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm - have had a hard time processing the divorce.
The rapper also took a shot at "cancel culture" - the social phenomenon of boycotting celebrities or other public figures in the event of them voicing views or opinions that may be deemed controversial by some. Ye blasted the tendency, moving on to defend its most recent "victims" like rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson.
"When I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got cancelled for five songs, it’s like, they can’t cancel us all!" he said.