Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/still-married-still-trump-supporter-kanye-west-talks-politics-family-cancel-culture-1090505290.html
Still Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
Still Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
Kanye West, who has recently changed his name to Ye, made a shot at the presidential race back in 2020, but only held one campaign event in South Carolina... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T15:56+0000
2021-11-05T15:57+0000
donald trump
society
kanye west
kim kardashian
cancel culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090506442_0:177:3076:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_ffcf73c678100173862c13c256844157.jpg
American rapper Kanye West reaffirmed his support for former US President Donald Trump and asserted that he and Kim Kardashian are still husband and wife, despite her filing documents to end their marriage in February.He said this and offered many other revelations during his appearance on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, taking part in what turned out to be a 2.5-hour-long candid conversation. The interview was supposedly recorded in October.According to Ye, he still sides with ex-President Donald Trump.This appears to mark a shift from what West said last year, when he announced that was "taking the red hat off". In the new interview, he did not specify what made him keep the hat "on".Speaking about his broken marriage with Kim Kardashian, West noted that he is yet to see the divorce papers.The rapper also took a shot at "cancel culture" - the social phenomenon of boycotting celebrities or other public figures in the event of them voicing views or opinions that may be deemed controversial by some. Ye blasted the tendency, moving on to defend its most recent "victims" like rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090506442_347:0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_18d1d80642d571d9a4376501f835faa4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, society, kanye west, kim kardashian, cancel culture

Still Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture

15:56 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 05.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JIM WATSON In this file photo taken on July 26, 2015 Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan American Games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. - The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially called "Ye".
 In this file photo taken on July 26, 2015 Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan American Games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. - The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially called Ye. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIM WATSON
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Kanye West, who has recently changed his name to Ye, made a shot at the presidential race back in 2020, but only held one campaign event in South Carolina, which turned out to be a rather bizarre one. Shortly thereafter, he exited the White House race.
American rapper Kanye West reaffirmed his support for former US President Donald Trump and asserted that he and Kim Kardashian are still husband and wife, despite her filing documents to end their marriage in February.
He said this and offered many other revelations during his appearance on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, taking part in what turned out to be a 2.5-hour-long candid conversation. The interview was supposedly recorded in October.
According to Ye, he still sides with ex-President Donald Trump.

"I've still got a red hat on today, I'll let y'all know that", he said, apparently referring to the iconic red "Make America Great Again" cap. "I might not got it on [at the moment] but I'll let y'all know where I stand".

This appears to mark a shift from what West said last year, when he announced that was "taking the red hat off". In the new interview, he did not specify what made him keep the hat "on".
Speaking about his broken marriage with Kim Kardashian, West noted that he is yet to see the divorce papers.

"I want us to be together", Ye went on, saying that the couple's children - North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm - have had a hard time processing the divorce.

The rapper also took a shot at "cancel culture" - the social phenomenon of boycotting celebrities or other public figures in the event of them voicing views or opinions that may be deemed controversial by some. Ye blasted the tendency, moving on to defend its most recent "victims" like rapper DaBaby and singer Marilyn Manson.

"When I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got cancelled for five songs, it’s like, they can’t cancel us all!" he said.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:14 GMTUnstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card
15:56 GMTStill Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
15:49 GMTModern Pentathlon Drops Riding: How Saint Boy's Rebellion Turned Spotlight on Horse Abuse
15:33 GMTIndia: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
15:09 GMTUS Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin