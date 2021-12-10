https://sputniknews.com/20211210/tory-mps-reportedly-in-conversations-on-replacing-scandal-plagued-bojo-if-things-fall-down--1091405615.html

Tory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’

Amid the No 10 Christmas party scandal and details suggesting Boris Johnson misled his standards adviser over funding for refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Tory leadership contenders are starting to circle, reported the i.

As embattled Boris Johnson fends off criticism on all fronts amid the No 10 Christmas party scandal and new damning details suggesting he misled his standards adviser over funding for refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Tory leadership contenders are starting to circle, reported the i.There are “conversations forming” behind the scenes aimed at replacing Johnson in the event that the UK Prime Minister’s position becomes dangerously untenable, Tory backbencher sources are cited as saying.Regarding Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative Party after a scandal-plagued last few weeks, an MP said:Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is named as one likely contender for the top Tory position.Liz Truss is singled out as another potential frontrunner by Tory backbenchers, as the Foreign Secretary is believed to have been wooing MPs with “drinks parties” to bolster her chances in a potential bid for leadership.In response to the report, an ally of Chancellor Sunak dismissed the claims, saying it was “the first I’ve heard”.A spokesman for Liz Truss was quoted as denying that she was “canvassing people on the leadership”, adding:Xmas Party ScandalAn inquiry was ordered by the Prime Minister in the wake of the leaked video, obtained by ITV News, showing Downing Street aides joking about a “fictional” party at No 10 on 18 December 2020.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was originally tasked with probing footage of what is believed to have been a mock rehearsal for a TV media briefing from 22 December last year, just four days after the alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party took place.Senior aides, including Allegra Stratton, are heard in the video laughingly referencing a "business meeting" and a "cheese and wine" event when London was in coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions. As of 16 December 2020, all mixing indoors between households had been banned.In the latest fresh revelations pertaining to the scandal, Boris Johnson's senior communications adviser Jack Doyle handed out “thank you awards" awards on the night of the alleged Downing Street party last year, reported Sky News. Meanwhile, Doyle has been part of the No 10 strategy to deny that there had been such a gathering, with around 40 people in attendance, through this past week.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was quoted as saying:Downing Street aide Allegra Stratton was the first casualty of the leaked footage, resigning on Wednesday.The UK government has now confirmed that Simon Case’s inquiry will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials last year. Besides vents on 18 December, the investigation will look into events on on 27 November and 10 December.The former was reportedly a leaving party for a member of staff in Downing Street during which the PM made a speech. The other one was a party held at the Department for Education and was reportedly attended by then-education secretary Gavin Williamson.Earlier, during a press conference on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to indicate that the Cabinet Secretary would go further than reviewing the events of 18 December, when the alleged festive bash took place, and “look at other things”. Johnson had also apologised, claiming he was "furious" at the footage, as he spoke at PMQs on Wednesday. He also told PMs he had been "repeatedly assured" no such festive gathering took place.However, Tory MPs have been furious over the developments. Brexiteer Philip Hollobone suggested the Downing Street parties were “totally inappropriate and possibly criminal”.The Labour Party's leader was cited by The Telegraph as claiming the recent succession of scandals showed that Boris Johnson was "unfit for office".Reignited Flat Refurb ScandalFuel to the fire of scandal was added after the UK Electoral Commission on Thursday announced that the ruling Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for breaking the rules on reporting donations, reported The Telegraph.Publishing the findings of its investigation, the Electoral Commission said that the Conservatives had failed to fully report a donation of £67,000 from Huntswood Associates Limited. This company is said to be controlled by Tory peer Lord Brownlow.While £15,000 had been reported, a sum of £52,000 used to fund the renovation of the flat in 11 Downing Street where Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives with his family had not been reported by the Tories, said the commission.Furthermore, ahead of the probe, in April, Boris Johnson assured Lord Geidt, his adviser on ministerial standards, he “knew nothing” of the payments until they were reported in the media in February this year.Lord Geidt’s annual report, published in May, had exonerated Boris Johnson of any wrongdoing, while acknowledging he had acted “unwisely”.However now, the probe revealed Johnson sent Lord Brownlow a WhatsApp message on 29 November 2020 asking him to authorise further unspecified “refurbishment works on the residence.”Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed the UK Prime Minister, saying:In response, Boris Johnson’s spokesman on Thursday afternoon insisted the PM had “acted in accordance with the rules at all times” and has “made all necessary declarations”.

