Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/tory-mps-reportedly-in-conversations-on-replacing-scandal-plagued-bojo-if-things-fall-down--1091405615.html
Tory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
Tory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
Amid the No 10 Christmas party scandal and details suggesting Boris Johnson misled his standards adviser over funding for refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Tory leadership contenders are starting to circle, reported the i.
2021-12-10T06:11+0000
2021-12-10T06:26+0000
boris johnson
owen paterson
liz truss
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091238506_0:130:3178:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_d06ff761fe65a502b226dc57e73c67dc.jpg
As embattled Boris Johnson fends off criticism on all fronts amid the No 10 Christmas party scandal and new damning details suggesting he misled his standards adviser over funding for refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Tory leadership contenders are starting to circle, reported the i.There are “conversations forming” behind the scenes aimed at replacing Johnson in the event that the UK Prime Minister’s position becomes dangerously untenable, Tory backbencher sources are cited as saying.Regarding Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative Party after a scandal-plagued last few weeks, an MP said:Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is named as one likely contender for the top Tory position.Liz Truss is singled out as another potential frontrunner by Tory backbenchers, as the Foreign Secretary is believed to have been wooing MPs with “drinks parties” to bolster her chances in a potential bid for leadership.In response to the report, an ally of Chancellor Sunak dismissed the claims, saying it was “the first I’ve heard”.A spokesman for Liz Truss was quoted as denying that she was “canvassing people on the leadership”, adding:Xmas Party ScandalAn inquiry was ordered by the Prime Minister in the wake of the leaked video, obtained by ITV News, showing Downing Street aides joking about a “fictional” party at No 10 on 18 December 2020.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was originally tasked with probing footage of what is believed to have been a mock rehearsal for a TV media briefing from 22 December last year, just four days after the alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party took place.Senior aides, including Allegra Stratton, are heard in the video laughingly referencing a "business meeting" and a "cheese and wine" event when London was in coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions. As of 16 December 2020, all mixing indoors between households had been banned.In the latest fresh revelations pertaining to the scandal, Boris Johnson's senior communications adviser Jack Doyle handed out “thank you awards" awards on the night of the alleged Downing Street party last year, reported Sky News. Meanwhile, Doyle has been part of the No 10 strategy to deny that there had been such a gathering, with around 40 people in attendance, through this past week.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was quoted as saying:Downing Street aide Allegra Stratton was the first casualty of the leaked footage, resigning on Wednesday.The UK government has now confirmed that Simon Case’s inquiry will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials last year. Besides vents on 18 December, the investigation will look into events on on 27 November and 10 December.The former was reportedly a leaving party for a member of staff in Downing Street during which the PM made a speech. The other one was a party held at the Department for Education and was reportedly attended by then-education secretary Gavin Williamson.Earlier, during a press conference on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to indicate that the Cabinet Secretary would go further than reviewing the events of 18 December, when the alleged festive bash took place, and “look at other things”. Johnson had also apologised, claiming he was "furious" at the footage, as he spoke at PMQs on Wednesday. He also told PMs he had been "repeatedly assured" no such festive gathering took place.However, Tory MPs have been furious over the developments. Brexiteer Philip Hollobone suggested the Downing Street parties were “totally inappropriate and possibly criminal”.The Labour Party's leader was cited by The Telegraph as claiming the recent succession of scandals showed that Boris Johnson was "unfit for office".Reignited Flat Refurb ScandalFuel to the fire of scandal was added after the UK Electoral Commission on Thursday announced that the ruling Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for breaking the rules on reporting donations, reported The Telegraph.Publishing the findings of its investigation, the Electoral Commission said that the Conservatives had failed to fully report a donation of £67,000 from Huntswood Associates Limited. This company is said to be controlled by Tory peer Lord Brownlow.While £15,000 had been reported, a sum of £52,000 used to fund the renovation of the flat in 11 Downing Street where Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives with his family had not been reported by the Tories, said the commission.Furthermore, ahead of the probe, in April, Boris Johnson assured Lord Geidt, his adviser on ministerial standards, he “knew nothing” of the payments until they were reported in the media in February this year.Lord Geidt’s annual report, published in May, had exonerated Boris Johnson of any wrongdoing, while acknowledging he had acted “unwisely”.However now, the probe revealed Johnson sent Lord Brownlow a WhatsApp message on 29 November 2020 asking him to authorise further unspecified “refurbishment works on the residence.”Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed the UK Prime Minister, saying:In response, Boris Johnson’s spokesman on Thursday afternoon insisted the PM had “acted in accordance with the rules at all times” and has “made all necessary declarations”.
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/bojo-faces-tory-pressure-over-alleged-illicit-no-10-christmas-bash-plan-b-covid-restrictions-1091369831.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/uk-conservative-party-fined-for-failing-to-report-donation-used-to-remodel-johnsons-home-1091383983.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091238506_225:0:2954:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_20bc247af4695e91949fa36d7c351aee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, owen paterson, liz truss, uk, rishi sunak

Tory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’

06:11 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 06:26 GMT 10.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLISBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street, central London on November 30, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street, central London on November 30, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
With the recent Owen Paterson sleaze scandal still reverberating, Boris Johnson has found himself facing a fresh barrage of criticism, this time over the No 10 lockdown-breaching Christmas party scandal last year and reignited controversy over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.
As embattled Boris Johnson fends off criticism on all fronts amid the No 10 Christmas party scandal and new damning details suggesting he misled his standards adviser over funding for refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Tory leadership contenders are starting to circle, reported the i.
There are “conversations forming” behind the scenes aimed at replacing Johnson in the event that the UK Prime Minister’s position becomes dangerously untenable, Tory backbencher sources are cited as saying.
Regarding Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative Party after a scandal-plagued last few weeks, an MP said:
“Backbenchers think it’s recoverable but if it goes on more than six months then it’s difficult.”
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is named as one likely contender for the top Tory position.
“One of the PPSs (Parliamentary Private Secretary) – not one of Rishi’s, he’s smarter than that – has been going around canvassing support for him, asking: would you support Rishi if things fall down,” a source is cited as revealing.
Liz Truss is singled out as another potential frontrunner by Tory backbenchers, as the Foreign Secretary is believed to have been wooing MPs with “drinks parties” to bolster her chances in a potential bid for leadership.
“Truss is definitely trying to build up support. She has been having regular dinners with backbenchers,” said another Tory.
In response to the report, an ally of Chancellor Sunak dismissed the claims, saying it was “the first I’ve heard”.
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSBritain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain March 17, 2020.
Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain March 17, 2020.
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
A spokesman for Liz Truss was quoted as denying that she was “canvassing people on the leadership”, adding:
“It’s total and utter rubbish… She’s been Foreign Secretary for less than 12 weeks and is focused on getting on with the job. She meets MPs regularly to discuss foreign policy, and previously trade policy.”

Xmas Party Scandal

An inquiry was ordered by the Prime Minister in the wake of the leaked video, obtained by ITV News, showing Downing Street aides joking about a “fictional” party at No 10 on 18 December 2020.
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was originally tasked with probing footage of what is believed to have been a mock rehearsal for a TV media briefing from 22 December last year, just four days after the alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party took place.
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLISThe annual Downing Street Christmas tree is pictured outside 10 Downing Street, in central London on December 1, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
The annual Downing Street Christmas tree is pictured outside 10 Downing Street, in central London on December 1, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
The annual Downing Street Christmas tree is pictured outside 10 Downing Street, in central London on December 1, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
Senior aides, including Allegra Stratton, are heard in the video laughingly referencing a "business meeting" and a "cheese and wine" event when London was in coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions. As of 16 December 2020, all mixing indoors between households had been banned.
In the latest fresh revelations pertaining to the scandal, Boris Johnson's senior communications adviser Jack Doyle handed out “thank you awards" awards on the night of the alleged Downing Street party last year, reported Sky News. Meanwhile, Doyle has been part of the No 10 strategy to deny that there had been such a gathering, with around 40 people in attendance, through this past week.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was quoted as saying:
"As more details emerge about the Downing Street Christmas party, the government's internal investigation has been exposed as the sham it is.The investigation has only just published its terms of reference and we are already seeing more details from the media than the Cabinet Office about the parties."
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves outside Downing Street in London, Britain, December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
BoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
Yesterday, 05:42 GMT
Downing Street aide Allegra Stratton was the first casualty of the leaked footage, resigning on Wednesday.
The UK government has now confirmed that Simon Case’s inquiry will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials last year. Besides vents on 18 December, the investigation will look into events on on 27 November and 10 December.
The former was reportedly a leaving party for a member of staff in Downing Street during which the PM made a speech. The other one was a party held at the Department for Education and was reportedly attended by then-education secretary Gavin Williamson.
Earlier, during a press conference on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to indicate that the Cabinet Secretary would go further than reviewing the events of 18 December, when the alleged festive bash took place, and “look at other things”.
Johnson had also apologised, claiming he was "furious" at the footage, as he spoke at PMQs on Wednesday. He also told PMs he had been "repeatedly assured" no such festive gathering took place.
However, Tory MPs have been furious over the developments. Brexiteer Philip Hollobone suggested the Downing Street parties were “totally inappropriate and possibly criminal”.
The Labour Party's leader was cited by The Telegraph as claiming the recent succession of scandals showed that Boris Johnson was "unfit for office".

Reignited Flat Refurb Scandal

Fuel to the fire of scandal was added after the UK Electoral Commission on Thursday announced that the ruling Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for breaking the rules on reporting donations, reported The Telegraph.
Publishing the findings of its investigation, the Electoral Commission said that the Conservatives had failed to fully report a donation of £67,000 from Huntswood Associates Limited. This company is said to be controlled by Tory peer Lord Brownlow.
While £15,000 had been reported, a sum of £52,000 used to fund the renovation of the flat in 11 Downing Street where Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives with his family had not been reported by the Tories, said the commission.
Furthermore, ahead of the probe, in April, Boris Johnson assured Lord Geidt, his adviser on ministerial standards, he “knew nothing” of the payments until they were reported in the media in February this year.
Britain's PM Boris Johnson meets Jordan's King Abdullah II, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
UK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report Donation Used to Remodel Johnson's Home
Yesterday, 12:07 GMT
Lord Geidt’s annual report, published in May, had exonerated Boris Johnson of any wrongdoing, while acknowledging he had acted “unwisely”.
However now, the probe revealed Johnson sent Lord Brownlow a WhatsApp message on 29 November 2020 asking him to authorise further unspecified “refurbishment works on the residence.”
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed the UK Prime Minister, saying:
“It is right that the Electoral Commission has fined the Conservative Party. But the Prime Minister must now explain why he lied to the British public saying he didn’t know who was behind the No 11 flat refurb – all the while he was WhatsApping the donor asking for more money.”
In response, Boris Johnson’s spokesman on Thursday afternoon insisted the PM had “acted in accordance with the rules at all times” and has “made all necessary declarations”.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:14 GMTSweden to Deepen Military Cooperation With UK, Citing Russia as 'Only Threat'
06:11 GMTTory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
06:10 GMTUK High Court Due to Hand Down Verdict on Julian Assange´s Extradition Case
06:05 GMTDanish PM’s Car Vandalised by Protesters During 'Minkgate' Hearing
05:19 GMTChina Officially Establishes Diplomatic Ties With Nicaragua, Reports Say
03:56 GMTItalian Priest Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing Church's Money for Drugs, Gay Orgies - Report
03:43 GMTTeacher-Turned Nuclear Submarine Spy Says Wanted to Flee Because of Trump, Not Arrest – Report
02:50 GMTHow the Left Stole Christmas
02:23 GMTKyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia & China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
YesterdayEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
YesterdayAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage