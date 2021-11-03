https://sputniknews.com/20211103/uk-to-become-first-net-zero-financial-centre-chancellor-sunak-says-1090440282.html

UK to Become First Net-Zero Financial Centre, Chancellor Sunak Says

UK to Become First Net-Zero Financial Centre, Chancellor Sunak Says

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced that the United Kingdom will become the world's first net-zero financial...

In a speech opening Day 4 of the event, the UK Finance Minister explained that the government will move towards making it mandatory for firms to publish a clear, deliverable plan setting out how they will decarbonise and transition to net-zero with an independent task force to define what’s require.Sunak also pledged $100 billion a year in carbon funding, adding that over $130 trillion of private capital will now be aligned with the climate goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.According to Sunak, those funds would make "tangible differences" to people's lives across the world as they would be used to produce clean, cheap electricity to power schools and hospitals in rural Africa or build better coastal defences to protect people from storms surges.

