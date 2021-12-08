Boris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for a leaked video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown."I was furious to see that clip," Johnson reportedly told parliament on Wednesday. The prime minister added that he has asked his cabinet to establish facts concerning the leaked video and said that if rules were broken there will be action for everyone involved. "While the prime minister's staff were laughing about covering up a party, British people were unable to bid farewell to their dying relatives," UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told parliament, as quoted by Reuters. Starmer accused Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that some members of his staff enjoyed a party at a time when coronavirus restrictions banned such gatherings. "The prime minister has been caught red-handed," the Labour Party leader reportedly said.Johnson responded by urging his opponents not to "play politics" over the leaked video."I know that the implication that he is trying to draw, that the case that we're now investigating somehow should undermine public confidence in the measures that we are taking. But I may say to him ... I think it is a grave mistake to try to play politics with this issue," the prime minister said.
Earlier, footage was made public showing the Downing Street staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party in 2020 that Johnson refused to acknowledge had taken place.
"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives...But I repeat ... that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged, that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken."
