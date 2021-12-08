Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/boris-johnson-sickened-by-leaked-video-of-no-10-staff-joking-about-lockdown-christmas-party-1091350631.html
Boris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party
Boris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson comments on a leaked video showing No. 10 staff joking about a party during COVID lockdown.
2021-12-08T12:07+0000
2021-12-08T12:39+0000
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for a leaked video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown."I was furious to see that clip," Johnson reportedly told parliament on Wednesday. The prime minister added that he has asked his cabinet to establish facts concerning the leaked video and said that if rules were broken there will be action for everyone involved. "While the prime minister's staff were laughing about covering up a party, British people were unable to bid farewell to their dying relatives," UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told parliament, as quoted by Reuters. Starmer accused Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that some members of his staff enjoyed a party at a time when coronavirus restrictions banned such gatherings. "The prime minister has been caught red-handed," the Labour Party leader reportedly said.Johnson responded by urging his opponents not to "play politics" over the leaked video."I know that the implication that he is trying to draw, that the case that we're now investigating somehow should undermine public confidence in the measures that we are taking. But I may say to him ... I think it is a grave mistake to try to play politics with this issue," the prime minister said.
uk, boris johnson, covid-19

Boris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party

12:07 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 08.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / -A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), in the House of Commons in London on December 8, 2021.
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), in the House of Commons in London on December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / -
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier, footage was made public showing the Downing Street staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party in 2020 that Johnson refused to acknowledge had taken place.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for a leaked video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown.
"I was furious to see that clip," Johnson reportedly told parliament on Wednesday.
"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives...But I repeat ... that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged, that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken."
Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister
The prime minister added that he has asked his cabinet to establish facts concerning the leaked video and said that if rules were broken there will be action for everyone involved.
"While the prime minister's staff were laughing about covering up a party, British people were unable to bid farewell to their dying relatives," UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told parliament, as quoted by Reuters.
Starmer accused Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that some members of his staff enjoyed a party at a time when coronavirus restrictions banned such gatherings.
"The prime minister has been caught red-handed," the Labour Party leader reportedly said.
Johnson responded by urging his opponents not to "play politics" over the leaked video.
"I know that the implication that he is trying to draw, that the case that we're now investigating somehow should undermine public confidence in the measures that we are taking. But I may say to him ... I think it is a grave mistake to try to play politics with this issue," the prime minister said.
