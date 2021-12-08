https://sputniknews.com/20211208/boris-johnson-sickened-by-leaked-video-of-no-10-staff-joking-about-lockdown-christmas-party-1091350631.html

Boris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party

Boris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson comments on a leaked video showing No. 10 staff joking about a party during COVID lockdown.

2021-12-08T12:07+0000

2021-12-08T12:07+0000

2021-12-08T12:39+0000

uk

boris johnson

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091351653_0:23:3133:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_c4b63a4a55f8cb6132ebe602d84331b7.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for a leaked video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown."I was furious to see that clip," Johnson reportedly told parliament on Wednesday. The prime minister added that he has asked his cabinet to establish facts concerning the leaked video and said that if rules were broken there will be action for everyone involved. "While the prime minister's staff were laughing about covering up a party, British people were unable to bid farewell to their dying relatives," UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told parliament, as quoted by Reuters. Starmer accused Johnson of "taking the public for fools" by denying that some members of his staff enjoyed a party at a time when coronavirus restrictions banned such gatherings. "The prime minister has been caught red-handed," the Labour Party leader reportedly said.Johnson responded by urging his opponents not to "play politics" over the leaked video."I know that the implication that he is trying to draw, that the case that we're now investigating somehow should undermine public confidence in the measures that we are taking. But I may say to him ... I think it is a grave mistake to try to play politics with this issue," the prime minister said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

uk, boris johnson, covid-19