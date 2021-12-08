Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/cheese-wine-no-social-distancing-bojo-staff-joked-about-lockdown-christmas-bash-in-leaked-video-1091339140.html
'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson under fire as leaked footage showed Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party during coronavirus lockdown last year.
2021-12-08T05:48+0000
2021-12-08T05:48+0000
boris johnson
uk
lockdown
dominic cummings
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091238506_0:130:3178:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_d06ff761fe65a502b226dc57e73c67dc.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to “come clean and apologise” after footage has revealed that his Downing Street staff joked about a lockdown Christmas party in 2020 that the Prime Minister refused to acknowledge had taken place. Senior No 10 staff are heard laughingly refer to “cheese and wine” while ostensibly helping Johnson’s then spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, prep for a daily TV media briefing in a video dated 22 December and leaked by ITV News. Such briefings were subsequently abandoned by Downing Street. In the footage, staff, including prime ministerial adviser Ed Oldfield, are heard asking Stratton mock questions at the 9 Downing Street press room. According to a transcript of the video, printed by the outlet, Oldfield asks: “I went home”, answers Stratton laughingly. She then tells those gathered to "hold on", and produces a series of “umm, errr, ahhhh” noises, seemingly at a loss for the right words. After Oldfield asks, “Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?” Stratton laughs again and replies, “what’s the answer?” Someone from among Downing Street staff then quips: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.” “Is cheese and wine alright?” asks Stratton asks. In reply, the aforementioned staff member appears to say "No... joking". Stratton goes into another fit of laughter and adds “it was a business meeting,” while warning those gathered for the “mock” press briefing that “this is recorded”. Allegra Stratton finally sums up in the video that “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.” ‘Guidelines Followed at All Times’ Boris Johnson and No 10 have been denying that any COVID-19 lockdown rules were breached on 18 December 2020 after The Mirror had reported that a “boozy” Christmas bash had been hosted at Downing Street that day, with an estimated 40-50 people participating. While there have not been any claims the PM had been in attendance, London was under Tier 3 restrictions at the time. According to rules set in place to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus, it was stated that “no person may participate in a gathering in the Tier 3 area which consists of two or more people, and takes place in any indoor space”. Furthermore, guidance last year had been clear that people “must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity”. However, according to a succession of outlets, including The Guardian, Mirror, BBC and others, sources claimed dozens of people had attended a Downing Street party, where they were crammed into a room “cheek by jowl”, and food and drink were served, with party games on offer for the amusement of the guests. If the event, as suggested by Stratton in the leaked footage, had been a "business meeting", it could still have violated the official government guidance that urged at the time that work meetings should "use remote working tools to avoid in-person meetings" and only "absolutely necessary" participants should attend in person. Boris Johnson has repeatedly insisted that there had not been any breach of COVID-19 rules throughout the period in question. On Tuesday, the PM responded to the reports by saying: As for Downing Street, a Johnson spokesman denied earlier on Tuesday that any aforementioned event had taken place, saying: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.” Ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Health Secretary echoed the statements, with Sajid Javid quoted by ITV News as voicing “absolute confidence” that all rules were observed at Number 10. ‘Treating Public with Contempt’ Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the government for "treating the public with contempt". He urged the PM to apologize, while describing the leaked video as "shameful." Ian Blackford, Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, was quoted as saying that if the lockdown party mentioned in the video had taken place, “then the prime minister’s position is untenable” and he “must remove himself from office immediately”. Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, said the developments show that “it’s one rule for us and one rule for him, with the Conservatives continuing to take people for granted." On Monday Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, who had drawn scrutiny over perceived double standards after himself travelling to Durham from London during lockdown in spring 2020, tweeted to say that Downing Street had been “very unwise” to lie about the party. With the current developments following a succession of scandals involving “sleaze” within the government, some Tory MPs were cited as perceiving the fresh revelations adding to evidence of Downing Street’s lack of professionalism. “This has the potential to be very bad,” a source was cited as saying, while another added: Earlier, Labour lawmaker Neil Coyle asked Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to investigate the allegations that Downing Street held at least two parties during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020, saying: "I believe they broke the law... [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated self-entitlement."
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/bojo-under-pressure-as-new-allegations-arise-amid-boozy-party-at-downing-street-reports-1091188515.html
I'm still surprised that the people think that their politicians follows the same rules they dictate to the common people!
1
They weren't joking. They all knew it was a scamdemic. And, partied on it to the night, they did.
1
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091238506_225:0:2954:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_20bc247af4695e91949fa36d7c351aee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk, lockdown, dominic cummings, covid-19

'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video

05:48 GMT 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLISBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street, central London on November 30, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street, central London on November 30, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Boris Johnson earlier faced a grilling during Prime Minister's Questions in the wake of a report by The Mirror that he and his aides attended at least two No 10 parties during COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020, with calls for a probe into allegations that “there is one rule for the government and another for everyone else".
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to “come clean and apologise” after footage has revealed that his Downing Street staff joked about a lockdown Christmas party in 2020 that the Prime Minister refused to acknowledge had taken place.
Senior No 10 staff are heard laughingly refer to “cheese and wine” while ostensibly helping Johnson’s then spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, prep for a daily TV media briefing in a video dated 22 December and leaked by ITV News. Such briefings were subsequently abandoned by Downing Street.
In the footage, staff, including prime ministerial adviser Ed Oldfield, are heard asking Stratton mock questions at the 9 Downing Street press room. According to a transcript of the video, printed by the outlet, Oldfield asks:
“I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”
“I went home”, answers Stratton laughingly. She then tells those gathered to "hold on", and produces a series of “umm, errr, ahhhh” noises, seemingly at a loss for the right words. After Oldfield asks, “Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?” Stratton laughs again and replies, “what’s the answer?”
Someone from among Downing Street staff then quips: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.” “Is cheese and wine alright?” asks Stratton asks. In reply, the aforementioned staff member appears to say "No... joking".
Stratton goes into another fit of laughter and adds “it was a business meeting,” while warning those gathered for the “mock” press briefing that “this is recorded”. Allegra Stratton finally sums up in the video that “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

‘Guidelines Followed at All Times’

Boris Johnson and No 10 have been denying that any COVID-19 lockdown rules were breached on 18 December 2020 after The Mirror had reported that a “boozy” Christmas bash had been hosted at Downing Street that day, with an estimated 40-50 people participating.
While there have not been any claims the PM had been in attendance, London was under Tier 3 restrictions at the time. According to rules set in place to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus, it was stated that “no person may participate in a gathering in the Tier 3 area which consists of two or more people, and takes place in any indoor space”. Furthermore, guidance last year had been clear that people “must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity”.
However, according to a succession of outlets, including The Guardian, Mirror, BBC and others, sources claimed dozens of people had attended a Downing Street party, where they were crammed into a room “cheek by jowl”, and food and drink were served, with party games on offer for the amusement of the guests.
Britain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
BoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
2 December, 06:38 GMT
If the event, as suggested by Stratton in the leaked footage, had been a "business meeting", it could still have violated the official government guidance that urged at the time that work meetings should "use remote working tools to avoid in-person meetings" and only "absolutely necessary" participants should attend in person.
Boris Johnson has repeatedly insisted that there had not been any breach of COVID-19 rules throughout the period in question. On Tuesday, the PM responded to the reports by saying:
"I am satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."
As for Downing Street, a Johnson spokesman denied earlier on Tuesday that any aforementioned event had taken place, saying: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”
Ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Health Secretary echoed the statements, with Sajid Javid quoted by ITV News as voicing “absolute confidence” that all rules were observed at Number 10.

‘Treating Public with Contempt’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the government for "treating the public with contempt". He urged the PM to apologize, while describing the leaked video as "shameful."
"The prime minister needs to be straight about this, he has been pretending that there was no breach of the rules when it's blindingly obvious there was and to see people now laughing about it when other people were not seeing their loved ones and some of them never saw them again, that is contemptuous", Keir Starmer was cited as saying.
Ian Blackford, Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, was quoted as saying that if the lockdown party mentioned in the video had taken place, “then the prime minister’s position is untenable” and he “must remove himself from office immediately”.
Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, said the developments show that “it’s one rule for us and one rule for him, with the Conservatives continuing to take people for granted."
On Monday Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, who had drawn scrutiny over perceived double standards after himself travelling to Durham from London during lockdown in spring 2020, tweeted to say that Downing Street had been “very unwise” to lie about the party.
With the current developments following a succession of scandals involving “sleaze” within the government, some Tory MPs were cited as perceiving the fresh revelations adding to evidence of Downing Street’s lack of professionalism.
“This has the potential to be very bad,” a source was cited as saying, while another added:
“The handling of the Owen Paterson affair showed the PM didn’t think the rules applied to his friends. This video demonstrates that’s a view widely shared in No 10 by very senior political advisers, appointed by the PM. People prevented by the government from seeing their loved ones at the end of their life will feel like they’re being taken for fools.”
Earlier, Labour lawmaker Neil Coyle asked Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to investigate the allegations that Downing Street held at least two parties during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020, saying: "I believe they broke the law... [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated self-entitlement."
000012
Discuss
Popular comments
I'm still surprised that the people think that their politicians follows the same rules they dictate to the common people!
Donald Moore
8 December, 08:58 GMT1
000000
They weren't joking. They all knew it was a scamdemic. And, partied on it to the night, they did.
TruePatriot
8 December, 09:29 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
05:13 GMTWreckage of UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet Raised From Mediterranean Seabed
05:01 GMTArrival of F-35s at Civil Airport Sparks Noise Concerns in Norway
04:33 GMTHouse GOP Threaten 'Disastrous Consequences' if US Removes Troops Before DPRK Denuclearises - Report
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place
03:21 GMTUS Senate Rejects Resolution to Block $650Mln in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
03:09 GMTCharlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument
03:03 GMTUS House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote
02:45 GMTEx-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
02:32 GMTUS Senate Confirms Biden Border Agency Chief Amid Immigration Crisis
02:13 GMTQueen, Her Corgis Could Be Attacked By Wolves & Bears if Royal Estates Rewilded, Tory Peer Says
00:59 GMTSmollett Becomes Aggressive During Trial When Cornered by Texts With Alleged Attacker - Report
00:45 GMTOmarova Backs Out of Biden Comptroller Nomination After GOP Attacks Claiming She’s a Communist