Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/bojo-under-pressure-as-new-allegations-arise-amid-boozy-party-at-downing-street-reports-1091188515.html
BoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
BoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
In mid-December 2020 London found itself under the strictest – tier 3 – COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an effort to curb a surge in cases. People were not... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T06:38+0000
2021-12-02T06:38+0000
boris johnson
downing street
keir starmer
uk labour party
uk
dominic cummings
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091073084_0:11:3071:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_5b36ed5a1dadd0b661bb8e2f022e3f20.jpg
Boris Johnson faced a grilling at the Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday amid reports that Downing Street held two parties during coronavirus lockdown last winter. At the time, London, as other parts of the country, was under tough restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the virus. UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused the prime Minister of throwing "boozy" parties while the public was banned from seeing loved ones at Christmas.The Prime Minister himself is claimed to have attended one of the gatherings, where “40 or 50” people are said to have been crammed into a room at No 10 “cheek by jowl” and remarked on how “packed” it was, according to witnesses first cited by the Daily Mirror. Now fresh reports have surfaced providing details on scope and number of alleged gatherings at Downing Street.According to the Daily Mirror, citing a Downing Street source, there were often get-togethers in the evenings while millions of people were observing the strict curbs introduced by the Prime Minister himself.“It was the only place you could get together and socialise. They happened most Fridays,” the source was cited as saying.The Guardian, in its turn, reported, citing anonymous source, on “loads of leaving parties” and unplanned social events throughout the second and third coronavirus lockdowns. At the time, London, as other parts of the country, was under tough restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the virus. Sources cited by the BBC said several dozen people, including the press and events teams, had played party games and were served food and drink at a gathering on 18 December. The festive bash was believed to have carried on past midnight, while the prevalent mood was said to have been “downbeat”.Witnesses cited by the outlets speak of “many social gatherings” in Downing Street last year, while the public faced restrictions. It has been suggested that there were “always parties” in the Downing Street flat where Johnson resides with his wife, as “Carrie’s addicted to them”.In December 2020, the UK government imposed a three-tiered system of public health measures to try to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak following a month-long lockdown. Millions of people found themselves placed into “Tier 3” – the toughest set of restraints - at the time. The UK capital was first put into the second-highest tier of restrictions, and finally designated as Tier 3 on 14 December. Under Tier 3 restrictions, people could not mix indoors, in private gardens or most outdoor venues, while bars, pubs and restaurants were to close except for takeaway and delivery. The official No 10 staff Christmas party was cancelled at the time. However, according to the reports, party games and festivities beyond midnight at Downing Street that could even have been punishable with a £10,000 fine did take place. The initial reports single out two events. The first was ostensibly a leaving party held for Cleo Watson, a former aide to one-time PM’s adviser Dominic Cummings, held on 27 November. Coincidentally, Cummings, the political strategist who departed Downing Street in November 2020, had previously himself been caught in the crossfire over breaching lockdown rules. At the time of the alleged event, meeting indoors or in private gardens was not allowed under restrictions set in place to fight the pandemic. With pubs, restaurants and shops closed, individuals were allowed to meet only one other person from another household outside in a public place. Johnson is described as having arrived at the event, made a speech, mentioned how crowded it was in the room, and then left shortly afterwards, according to a source cited by The Guardian. The second event – reportedly a Christmas party on 18 December – was said to have taken place after London found itself under the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions – tier 3. This prohibited indoor social mixing outside one’s own household, unless it was with your support bubble. ‘Rules Broken’ At PMQs, UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of “taking the British public for fools for following the rules”, adding: In response, Boris Johnson did not appear to deny that parties had been held inside Downing Street, saying: Starmer continued that the rules then in place were “very clear” regarding work Christmas parties. Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, accused the prime minister of hosting an event that broke lockdown rules. "The prime minister might be denying it but I've spoken to the Mirror newspaper this morning and they are confirming what happened, and they have legal advice on potential illegality," he was cited as saying, adding: Boris Johnson’s press secretary at a media briefing repeatedly refused to “recognize” reports about the parties. “We don’t recognise these reports and all Covid rules have been followed,” stated the spokesperson, adding: “I don’t have anything else to add to what I’ve said already ... I’m not going to get into individual pieces of speculation from a year ago.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210206/dominic-cummings-will-not-be-prosecuted-over-covid-19-lockdown-breaches-media-claims-1081998720.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091073084_95:0:2826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10ec55293f33bb22f069e274a2e3cb11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, downing street, keir starmer, uk labour party, uk, dominic cummings, covid-19

BoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports

06:38 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London
Britain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In mid-December 2020 London found itself under the strictest – tier 3 – COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an effort to curb a surge in cases. People were not allowed to mix indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble, in private gardens or most outdoor venues.
Boris Johnson faced a grilling at the Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday amid reports that Downing Street held two parties during coronavirus lockdown last winter. At the time, London, as other parts of the country, was under tough restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the virus. UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused the prime Minister of throwing "boozy" parties while the public was banned from seeing loved ones at Christmas.
The Prime Minister himself is claimed to have attended one of the gatherings, where “40 or 50” people are said to have been crammed into a room at No 10 “cheek by jowl” and remarked on how “packed” it was, according to witnesses first cited by the Daily Mirror.
“It was a Covid nightmare,” a source was quoted as recalling.
Now fresh reports have surfaced providing details on scope and number of alleged gatherings at Downing Street.
According to the Daily Mirror, citing a Downing Street source, there were often get-togethers in the evenings while millions of people were observing the strict curbs introduced by the Prime Minister himself.
“It was the only place you could get together and socialise. They happened most Fridays,” the source was cited as saying.
The Guardian, in its turn, reported, citing anonymous source, on “loads of leaving parties” and unplanned social events throughout the second and third coronavirus lockdowns. At the time, London, as other parts of the country, was under tough restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the virus.
Sources cited by the BBC said several dozen people, including the press and events teams, had played party games and were served food and drink at a gathering on 18 December. The festive bash was believed to have carried on past midnight, while the prevalent mood was said to have been “downbeat”.
Witnesses cited by the outlets speak of “many social gatherings” in Downing Street last year, while the public faced restrictions. It has been suggested that there were “always parties” in the Downing Street flat where Johnson resides with his wife, as “Carrie’s addicted to them”.

“While senior civil servants were urging caution and there was one message to the public, Prime Minister gave the impression that it could be very relaxed in No 10. He would either turn a blind eye or on some occasions attend himself while everyone else was in lockdown,” a source was cited by the Daily Miror as saying.

In December 2020, the UK government imposed a three-tiered system of public health measures to try to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak following a month-long lockdown. Millions of people found themselves placed into “Tier 3” – the toughest set of restraints - at the time.
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSFILE PHOTO: People drink outside a bar as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 15, 2020
FILE PHOTO: People drink outside a bar as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 15, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
FILE PHOTO: People drink outside a bar as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 15, 2020
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
The UK capital was first put into the second-highest tier of restrictions, and finally designated as Tier 3 on 14 December. Under Tier 3 restrictions, people could not mix indoors, in private gardens or most outdoor venues, while bars, pubs and restaurants were to close except for takeaway and delivery.
The official No 10 staff Christmas party was cancelled at the time. However, according to the reports, party games and festivities beyond midnight at Downing Street that could even have been punishable with a £10,000 fine did take place. The initial reports single out two events. The first was ostensibly a leaving party held for Cleo Watson, a former aide to one-time PM’s adviser Dominic Cummings, held on 27 November.
Dominic Cummings, political advisoer to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2021
Dominic Cummings Will Not be Prosecuted Over COVID-19 Lockdown Breaches, Media Claims
6 February, 14:01 GMT
Coincidentally, Cummings, the political strategist who departed Downing Street in November 2020, had previously himself been caught in the crossfire over breaching lockdown rules. At the time of the alleged event, meeting indoors or in private gardens was not allowed under restrictions set in place to fight the pandemic. With pubs, restaurants and shops closed, individuals were allowed to meet only one other person from another household outside in a public place.
Johnson is described as having arrived at the event, made a speech, mentioned how crowded it was in the room, and then left shortly afterwards, according to a source cited by The Guardian.
The second event – reportedly a Christmas party on 18 December – was said to have taken place after London found itself under the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions – tier 3. This prohibited indoor social mixing outside one’s own household, unless it was with your support bubble.

‘Rules Broken’

At PMQs, UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of “taking the British public for fools for following the rules”, adding:
“The prime minister doesn’t deny there was a Downing Street Christmas party last year. He says no rules were broken. Both of those things can’t be true.”
In response, Boris Johnson did not appear to deny that parties had been held inside Downing Street, saying:
“What I can tell the right honourable gentleman is that all guidance was followed completely in No 10.”
Starmer continued that the rules then in place were “very clear” regarding work Christmas parties.
“Does the prime minister really expect the country to believe that while people were banned from seeing loved ones at Christmas last year, it was fine for him and his friends to throw a boozy party in Downing Street?” queried Starmer.
Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, accused the prime minister of hosting an event that broke lockdown rules. "The prime minister might be denying it but I've spoken to the Mirror newspaper this morning and they are confirming what happened, and they have legal advice on potential illegality," he was cited as saying, adding:
"At a time when public health messaging is so vital, how are people possibly expected to trust a prime minister when he thinks it's one rule for him and one rule for everybody else?"
Boris Johnson’s press secretary at a media briefing repeatedly refused to “recognize” reports about the parties. “We don’t recognise these reports and all Covid rules have been followed,” stated the spokesperson, adding: “I don’t have anything else to add to what I’ve said already ... I’m not going to get into individual pieces of speculation from a year ago.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:38 GMTBoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
06:34 GMTBelarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics
04:08 GMTChina Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
03:59 GMT'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
03:56 GMTWill Ralf Rangnick Bring an End to Ronaldo's Days at Manchester United?
02:15 GMTLukashenko Speaks on Migrant Crisis, Ukraine and Explains Why Belarus Needs S-400s
02:15 GMTCurrent Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
01:51 GMTUS-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports
01:30 GMTEthiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF
01:10 GMT'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve
YesterdayMeta Removes Accounts in Belarus, China, Poland for 'Inauthentic Behavior' – Official
YesterdayTurkish Finance Minister Elvan Resigns Amid Record Drop in Value of Lira
YesterdayDPRK’s New Nukes & Missiles Force US, South Korea to Rethink War Plans - Report
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
YesterdayUS Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
YesterdayWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
YesterdaySuspected Michigan School Shooter Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder