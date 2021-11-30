Registration was successful!
Tories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
Tories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
The people of Scotland have no confidence in Boris Johnson, which is why on 30 November, the SNP tabled a motion of censure in Westminster, the Scottish party... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
Tories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says

19:03 GMT 30.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLORA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on November 3, 2021
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on November 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR
Ekaterina Blinova
The people of Scotland have no confidence in Boris Johnson, which is why on 30 November, the SNP tabled a motion of censure in Westminster, the Scottish party announced on Tuesday. While it's a mere political gesture, clouds are gathering on BoJo's horizon, according to British academic Dr Martin Farr.
The Commons MPs have started to debate a censure motion against Boris Johnson tabled by the SNP on 30 November.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford opened the debate by arguing that Johnson needed to be censured because otherwise, the Tories will believe "that it’s one rule for them and one rule for everybody else."
Earlier this week, Blackford threatened to bring a motion against Johnson, citing the "disastrous actions" of the British prime minister.

"For months now, we’ve seen a Prime Minister and his government who think they can rip up the rule book and ignore the checks and balances of democracy," SNP's official site states.

If a censure motion passes in the House of Commons, Parliament can be dissolved and an early general election triggered. This could be avoided if a new government is formed with the support of most MPs within 14 calendar days. However, British political observers argue that the motion is unlikely to pass, given the Conservatives’ majority of 77 in the House of Commons.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
Fading Credibility: Might Peppa Pig Babble Be the Last Straw in a Series of BoJo's Blunders?
23 November, 16:31 GMT
"It's purely a gesture. It's a theatrical device. There's no possibility of it passing," says Dr Martin Farr, a senior lecturer of contemporary British history at Newcastle University. "What it will do is it will lead to three hours of debate and lots of clips and things, hopefully to embarrass the government. It's just an opposition party being difficult. It won't work."
Earlier, Blackford specifically blasted the British prime minister for the latter's "shambolic" speech to the CBI where Mr Johnson spoke of his trip to Peppa Pig World, suggesting that the Tory leader was becoming “deeper and deeper out of his depth.”
However, according to Farr, BoJo's Peppa Pig babble has not become the last straw for the opposition, since it has long been hostile towards the premier. "The question is whether this is the final straw for his MPs, and his MPs are guided by public opinion," the academic underscores.
Previously, Johnson had enjoyed wide support and emerged as a very successful campaigner in 2019. It could be partially explained by the fact that Britons had grown tired of politicians in the wake of the financial crash, of austerity, of the Iraq War, and the expenses scandal, according to Farr.

"There was a suspicion and a resentment of politicians, and this is something that people like Johnson, Farage and Corbyn could tap into," the academic remarks. Given this, BoJo's blunders, including the Peppa Pig rant did not really upset the public, since many people sort of expected that of him, he believes.

However, every prime minister who's won elections eventually exhausts the patience or the enthusiasm of the public, and BoJo's repeated errors may further affect his approval ratings.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament
Yesterday, 08:01 GMT

BoJo's Poll Ratings Going Down

In the beginning of November, the premier's poll ratings slumped to a record low over the Tory “sleaze scandal” and the government's botched attempt to scrap Westminster’s standards system. The Guardian reported at the time that a new Opinium poll for the Observer indicated that BoJo's personal ratings had fallen to -20, down from the previous week's -16.
Farr suggests that Johnson was far more successful in public life when he was the mayor of London, as "he was elected twice and that in a Labour city, demonstrating his appeal across party boundaries."
"In London, it was the case that he delegated so much authority to deputy mayors, and they did the hard work and kind of got away with it as London mayor and went around opening things and being popular," the academic recalls. "When you're prime minister, that isn't possible to the same extent. And I think even his supporters would admit in private that his skill set, his qualities are not those which are usually required of an effective prime minister."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the start of their meeting inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
Paterson Case: BoJo May Be Brought to Justice Over Gov’t ‘Acting Like a Mobster to Its Own MPs’
26 November, 15:26 GMT

If BoJo Loses Popularity, Tories Will Get Rid of Him

It appears that the premier should be worried, as even his supporters are concerned about the conduct of operations at 10 Downing Street, according to Farr. In particular, BoJo's supporters are concerned about the failures of communication, the appearance of incompetence, and the lack of direction, the academic points out.
"If he’s seen to be a liability by the public, his MPs will get rid of him as they got rid of Theresa May, even Margaret Thatcher," Farr says. "They got rid of Margaret Thatcher because she was thought to be a liability. And they are ruthless and they are unsentimental about power and occupying power."
This week the Conservative Party's ratings went down, with Labour taking the lead. According to New Statesman, many polls have started putting Labour ahead of the Conservatives since mid-November. The media outlet remarks, however, that "current polling owes more to Tory weakness than it does to Labour strength."
"It's traditional that mid-term governing parties suffer dips in popularity," says Farr. "So it's too soon to say whether this is a temporary or permanent feature. If it becomes a long-term feature, however, then Johnson will not be the Conservative leader at the next election in 2023."
