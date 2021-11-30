https://sputniknews.com/20211130/tories-will-oust-bojo-like-they-ousted-thatcher-if-public-gets-tired-of-his-blunders-academic-says-1091152228.html

Tories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says

Tories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says

The people of Scotland have no confidence in Boris Johnson, which is why on 30 November, the SNP tabled a motion of censure in Westminster, the Scottish party... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T19:03+0000

2021-11-30T19:03+0000

2021-11-30T19:03+0000

boris johnson

world

opinion

snp

no confidence motion

uk house of commons

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090672988_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9fa6b58c961315caf7913418c9f29277.jpg

The Commons MPs have started to debate a censure motion against Boris Johnson tabled by the SNP on 30 November.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford opened the debate by arguing that Johnson needed to be censured because otherwise, the Tories will believe "that it’s one rule for them and one rule for everybody else."Earlier this week, Blackford threatened to bring a motion against Johnson, citing the "disastrous actions" of the British prime minister.If a censure motion passes in the House of Commons, Parliament can be dissolved and an early general election triggered. This could be avoided if a new government is formed with the support of most MPs within 14 calendar days. However, British political observers argue that the motion is unlikely to pass, given the Conservatives’ majority of 77 in the House of Commons.Earlier, Blackford specifically blasted the British prime minister for the latter's "shambolic" speech to the CBI where Mr Johnson spoke of his trip to Peppa Pig World, suggesting that the Tory leader was becoming “deeper and deeper out of his depth.”However, according to Farr, BoJo's Peppa Pig babble has not become the last straw for the opposition, since it has long been hostile towards the premier. "The question is whether this is the final straw for his MPs, and his MPs are guided by public opinion," the academic underscores.Previously, Johnson had enjoyed wide support and emerged as a very successful campaigner in 2019. It could be partially explained by the fact that Britons had grown tired of politicians in the wake of the financial crash, of austerity, of the Iraq War, and the expenses scandal, according to Farr.However, every prime minister who's won elections eventually exhausts the patience or the enthusiasm of the public, and BoJo's repeated errors may further affect his approval ratings.BoJo's Poll Ratings Going DownIn the beginning of November, the premier's poll ratings slumped to a record low over the Tory “sleaze scandal” and the government's botched attempt to scrap Westminster’s standards system. The Guardian reported at the time that a new Opinium poll for the Observer indicated that BoJo's personal ratings had fallen to -20, down from the previous week's -16.Farr suggests that Johnson was far more successful in public life when he was the mayor of London, as "he was elected twice and that in a Labour city, demonstrating his appeal across party boundaries."If BoJo Loses Popularity, Tories Will Get Rid of HimIt appears that the premier should be worried, as even his supporters are concerned about the conduct of operations at 10 Downing Street, according to Farr. In particular, BoJo's supporters are concerned about the failures of communication, the appearance of incompetence, and the lack of direction, the academic points out.This week the Conservative Party's ratings went down, with Labour taking the lead. According to New Statesman, many polls have started putting Labour ahead of the Conservatives since mid-November. The media outlet remarks, however, that "current polling owes more to Tory weakness than it does to Labour strength.""It's traditional that mid-term governing parties suffer dips in popularity," says Farr. "So it's too soon to say whether this is a temporary or permanent feature. If it becomes a long-term feature, however, then Johnson will not be the Conservative leader at the next election in 2023."

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/fading-credibility-might-peppa-pig-babble-be-the-last-straw-in-a-series-of-bojos-blunders-1090964483.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211129/omnibus-of-omnishambles-boris-johnson-facing-snp-motion-of-censure-in-parliament-1091103035.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211126/paterson-case-bojo-may-be-brought-to-justice-over-govt-acting-like-a-mobster-to-its-own-mps-1091047033.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

boris johnson, world, opinion, snp, no confidence motion, uk house of commons, uk