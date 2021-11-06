Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/sleaze-scandals-threatening-to-mar-bojos-image-arent-something-new-for-uk-politics-observers-say-1090521122.html
Sleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
Sleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
The latest scandal over Owen Paterson's breaching of lobbying rules has actually turned the spotlight on Boris Johnson, who has been investigated more times... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T09:22+0000
2021-11-06T09:22+0000
boris johnson
investigation
british parliament
world
europe
opinion
tory
uk conservative party
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083612017_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_088c568337af3911ab31e904ce13d305.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under criticism over the handling of conservative MP Owen Paterson's lobbying case. Initially, the premier went with all guns blazing seeking to overhaul the Commons standards system and let Paterson, who breached parliamentary rules, off the hook. However, following a backlash from across the political spectrum the BoJo government made a U-turn and threw the troubled Tory under the bus.Facing a potential suspension, Paterson announced his resignation as MP for North Shropshire: "I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics," the British politician said in a statement.BoJo is Under FireHowever, it's not Paterson but the British PM who sustained further reputational damage, according to the Guardian. "This week’s chaos was all about Boris Johnson," wrote Guardian columnist Marina Hyde. "All power corrupts, the more absolutely it grows," echoed Simon Jenkins, author and BBC broadcaster.Although Johnson has been an unusually resilient politician in terms of public approval the latest self-inflicted wound could affect the PM, according to Dr. Martin Farr, a senior lecturer of Contemporary British History at Newcastle University.The situation surrounding Paterson has backfired on BoJo in the eyes of the Conservative Party and backbench MPs who "may be less willing to back him in the future if he asks them to vote for something many of them don't agree with", suggests Wyn Grant, professor of politics at the University of Warwick.In addition to this, the Conservative lead in the polls has dropped by five points this week with Britons apparently getting weary of Tories' breaking their own rules, according to Dr. Sarah Lieberman, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at Canterbury Christ Church University, UK. She stresses that Johnson's attempt to overhaul the law to shield his colleague is not something that Brits can do as ordinary citizens, adding that this is likely to have a huge impact on BoJo's popularity.British Politics Has Many Incidents of 'Sleaze'Although BoJo's flip-flopping over Paterson's lobbying scandal does look bad for the Prime Minister, it's not something extraordinary for British politics, the observers admit.If one digs deeper into history, one would see that one of Britain’s great statesmen, David Lloyd George, sold honours for profit after the First World War, remarks Martin Farr, lamenting the fact that nothing has been learnt by politicians since those times."The most recent spate of scandal centres on the mid-1990s - as a result of which the present system of investigation and sanction was created - at the end of the long Conservative period of office (which itself recalled the corruptions at the end of another long Conservative period of office in the early-1960s), and then the so-called ‘expenses scandal’ of 2009 which came at the end of a long Labour period of office," the senior lecturer highlights.The "expenses scandal" really left a dent in the reputation of politicians as a whole, notes Lieberman. She recalls that this episode related to MPs in the House of Commons and the House of Lords who lived high on taxpayers' money at the time when Brits were asked to embrace austerity, lower incomes, less benefits, and less public services.Something similar happened to BoJo, when he faced an inquiry into the redecoration of his Downing Street accommodation at the taxpayers expense, Lieberman points out. She cites some observers saying that the premier's recent attempt to change the law was apparently aimed at avoiding further investigation into his flat refurb.The next general election will tell whether the public have or have not forgiven the government, she concludes.
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/boris-johnson-in-crosshairs-as-owen-paterson-sleaze-row-plunges-tories-into-chaos-1090489611.html
Oh no, please don't let anything tarnish this wonderful man and his sparkling image. This good and honest man of high virtue, an example for all men to follow.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083612017_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1471636819aee7ee1e25cd35522a62a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, investigation, british parliament, world, europe, opinion, tory, uk conservative party, uk

Sleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say

09:22 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRABritain's Prime Minister Johnson meets Kenya's President Kenyatta at Chequers in Buckinghamshire
Britain's Prime Minister Johnson meets Kenya's President Kenyatta at Chequers in Buckinghamshire - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The latest scandal over Owen Paterson's breaching of lobbying rules has actually turned the spotlight on Boris Johnson, who has been investigated more times than any other MP in the past three years by the standards commissioner, say British observers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under criticism over the handling of conservative MP Owen Paterson's lobbying case. Initially, the premier went with all guns blazing seeking to overhaul the Commons standards system and let Paterson, who breached parliamentary rules, off the hook. However, following a backlash from across the political spectrum the BoJo government made a U-turn and threw the troubled Tory under the bus.
Facing a potential suspension, Paterson announced his resignation as MP for North Shropshire: "I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics," the British politician said in a statement.

BoJo is Under Fire

However, it's not Paterson but the British PM who sustained further reputational damage, according to the Guardian. "This week’s chaos was all about Boris Johnson," wrote Guardian columnist Marina Hyde. "All power corrupts, the more absolutely it grows," echoed Simon Jenkins, author and BBC broadcaster.
Although Johnson has been an unusually resilient politician in terms of public approval the latest self-inflicted wound could affect the PM, according to Dr. Martin Farr, a senior lecturer of Contemporary British History at Newcastle University.
"That [Johnson] himself has been under investigation by the standards authorities more often than any other serving politician in the last three years adds to the seriousness of the situation," says Farr. "It provides Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition, with a large target, and he has acted with untypical force and focus. This scandal comes not long after David Cameron was at the centre of another case of highly-paid lobbying, and the cumulative effect of cases of corruption on public opinion - and the pro-Conservative Daily Mail has been excoriating - are well-established."
The situation surrounding Paterson has backfired on BoJo in the eyes of the Conservative Party and backbench MPs who "may be less willing to back him in the future if he asks them to vote for something many of them don't agree with", suggests Wyn Grant, professor of politics at the University of Warwick.
In addition to this, the Conservative lead in the polls has dropped by five points this week with Britons apparently getting weary of Tories' breaking their own rules, according to Dr. Sarah Lieberman, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at Canterbury Christ Church University, UK.
She stresses that Johnson's attempt to overhaul the law to shield his colleague is not something that Brits can do as ordinary citizens, adding that this is likely to have a huge impact on BoJo's popularity.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
Boris Johnson in Crosshairs as Owen Paterson 'Sleaze' Row Plunges Tories Into Chaos
Yesterday, 06:07 GMT

British Politics Has Many Incidents of 'Sleaze'

Although BoJo's flip-flopping over Paterson's lobbying scandal does look bad for the Prime Minister, it's not something extraordinary for British politics, the observers admit.
"British politics has many incidents of ‘sleaze’, from the personal lives of MPs – going back we can think about John Major (ex-prime minister) more recently we see issues relating to Matt Hancock’s extra marital affair and Michael Gove’s marriage breakdown," notes Sarah Lieberman.
If one digs deeper into history, one would see that one of Britain’s great statesmen, David Lloyd George, sold honours for profit after the First World War, remarks Martin Farr, lamenting the fact that nothing has been learnt by politicians since those times.
"The most recent spate of scandal centres on the mid-1990s - as a result of which the present system of investigation and sanction was created - at the end of the long Conservative period of office (which itself recalled the corruptions at the end of another long Conservative period of office in the early-1960s), and then the so-called ‘expenses scandal’ of 2009 which came at the end of a long Labour period of office," the senior lecturer highlights.
The "expenses scandal" really left a dent in the reputation of politicians as a whole, notes Lieberman. She recalls that this episode related to MPs in the House of Commons and the House of Lords who lived high on taxpayers' money at the time when Brits were asked to embrace austerity, lower incomes, less benefits, and less public services.
Something similar happened to BoJo, when he faced an inquiry into the redecoration of his Downing Street accommodation at the taxpayers expense, Lieberman points out. She cites some observers saying that the premier's recent attempt to change the law was apparently aimed at avoiding further investigation into his flat refurb.
"Boris Johnson is willing to bend rules, change laws and play with democracy to suit his needs," Lieberman presumes. "Luckily the UK has a very old, very strong political system with many checks and balances. This is proved by the fact that this has hit the headlines and has attracted such opposition among MPs and bad press in the media. The government has been forced to make a U-turn on this, which it does time and time again."
The next general election will tell whether the public have or have not forgiven the government, she concludes.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Oh no, please don't let anything tarnish this wonderful man and his sparkling image. This good and honest man of high virtue, an example for all men to follow.
44Justice
6 November, 13:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTAt Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video
10:40 GMTThree Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
10:34 GMTNicaraguan Police Expect No Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election
10:29 GMTDepp Granted Access to Amber Heard Phone Records in Bid to Prove Photo Tampering of 'Bruising' Pics
09:58 GMTFederal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
09:31 GMTReporter Gravely Injured While Covering Firefighter Protests in Athens, Photographers Union Says
09:22 GMTSleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
08:49 GMTUK Necrophiliac Killer 'Avoided Eye Contact, Kept Blinds Shut, Washed Car Often', Claim Witnesses
08:04 GMTOver 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
07:55 GMTBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
07:50 GMTRussia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash
07:24 GMT'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill
07:19 GMTWATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
06:48 GMTChris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter
06:00 GMTAt Least Eight Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - GRAPHIC VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property