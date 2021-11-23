https://sputniknews.com/20211123/fading-credibility-might-peppa-pig-babble-be-the-last-straw-in-a-series-of-bojos-blunders-1090964483.html

Fading Credibility: Might Peppa Pig Babble Be the Last Straw in a Series of BoJo's Blunders?

UK PM Boris Johnson's clumsy Peppa Pig World remarks during a Monday speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference have sparked credibility... 23.11.2021

While addressing business leaders on Monday, the British premier lost his place in the middle of the speech, then rifled through his notes for over 20 seconds and ended up praising cartoon character Peppa Pig.Some Twitter users joked that although BoJo described Peppa as an example of theUK's success and creativity, Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One (eOne) was sold to US toy company Hasbro two years ago. Others wondered as to whether the prime minister's Peppa Pig babble served as a distraction from the latest Tory sleaze scandal, migration crisis, and controversial changes to the health and care bill.'Once BoJo Becomes Electoral Liability, Tory Party Will Get Rid of Him'Johnson's CBI speech was mocked by Labour with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who dubbed it "shambolic." "No one was laughing, because the joke's not funny anymore," she said as quoted by BBC. For his part, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey lamented the fact that while "businesses are crying out for clarity," all they got was "Boris Johnson rambling on about Peppa Pig."It appears that BoJo's political camp is also growing weary of him; The Guardian cites senior Tory members as claiming that Johnson is losing credibility within the Conservative party.However, over the past few weeks, the British prime minister has made a series of gaffs that have damaged the government's popularity and embarrassed the country on the international stage, according to the professor.Garnett deems that it's pretty clear that some MPs have lost patience with Johnson. Once the premier loses credibility in the eyes of his voters and begins to look like a major electoral liability, his MPs will quickly organise his departure, one way or another, the academic believes.Why Conservatives Unlikely to Replace BoJo at the MomentBoJo's "shambolic" performance at the CBI is "more in keeping with Boris Johnson's reputation for being poorly prepared, for not taking advice very well and for not doing the hard miles in preparation for major events," according to Laura McAllister, professor of public policy at the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University.Although Johnson's "pretty awful" speech triggered a lot of criticism, it is probably "nothing as significant as the fiasco over the Owen Paterson affair, and the attempt to load a new standards committee and undermine the existing standard procedure," the professor believes.The professor does not believe that there's a "coup" brewing within the Conservative Party to replace BoJo, even though domestic problems and his government's blunders are continuing to pile up.Firstly, "people knew what they were getting with Boris Johnson from the beginning, and it suited that climate of Brexit and getting Brexit done," the academic points out. Secondly, the premier has got an 80-seat majority which makes him "pretty impregnable": "People recognise that when it comes to elections, particularly somebody like Johnson in the current climate of populism and oversimplified politics can have quite some traction," the professor explains.Thirdly, although BoJo's handling of the COVID pandemic has triggered severe scrutiny and prompted some to question whether he is the right leader for the Conservative Party, "there are no outstanding contenders," according to McAllister.But who knows how things will pan out for the British PM if he continues to indulge in bad decision-making, she remarks.

