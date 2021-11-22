Registration was successful!
'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video
'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video
The usually eloquent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was lost for words as he was supposed to deliver a speech to the Confederation of British Industry in...
'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video

12:27 GMT 22.11.2021
The usually eloquent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was lost for words as he was supposed to deliver a speech to the Confederation of British Industry in Port of Tyne in northern England on Monday.
Boris Johnson was frantically going through his notes and repeatedly mumbling "forgive me" before he gave a bizarre speech about Peppa Pig World to UK business leaders.

“Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. I don’t know if you’ve been to Peppa Pig World? Hands up who’s been to Peppa Pig World. I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on mass transit systems, I notice, even if they are a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig,” the prime minister said, stumbling over his words multiple times.

Johnson continued his perplexing monologue by telling business executives, "who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?"
Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show, is situated 330 miles away from South Shields, where the Confederation of British Industry took place.
