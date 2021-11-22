https://sputniknews.com/20211122/love-it-johnson-tells-uk-business-leaders-peppa-pig-world-is-very-much-my-kind-of-place---video-1090924524.html

'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video

The usually eloquent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was lost for words as he was supposed to deliver a speech to the Confederation of British Industry in... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

Boris Johnson was frantically going through his notes and repeatedly mumbling "forgive me" before he gave a bizarre speech about Peppa Pig World to UK business leaders.Johnson continued his perplexing monologue by telling business executives, "who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?"Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show, is situated 330 miles away from South Shields, where the Confederation of British Industry took place.

