Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/peppagate-boris-johnson-losing-confidence-of-tories-after-shambolic-speech-to-business-leaders-1090944382.html
PeppaGate: Boris Johnson 'Losing Confidence' of Tories After 'Shambolic' Speech to Business Leaders
PeppaGate: Boris Johnson 'Losing Confidence' of Tories After 'Shambolic' Speech to Business Leaders
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the hot seat amid backlash from the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal and row over MPs second jobs, the continuing... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T05:41+0000
2021-11-23T05:41+0000
france
boris johnson
confederation of british industry (cbi)
brexit
owen paterson
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090945139_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_3a44795d18a08ae0bdf706310aca1f63.jpg
Some UK Tory Party members are concerned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “losing his grip over key policies”, ranging from social care issues to scaled-back rail plans for the north of the country, reported The Guardian. Conservative MPs are purportedly beginning to question Johnson’s competence in the wake of the events of the past two weeks, marred by fallout from the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, among other problems.It was suggested there has been “a lot of concern” inside Downing Street “about the PM”, with a source quoted by the BBC adding that “it’s just not working”. It was essential for the cabinet to “wake up and demand serious changes otherwise it’ll keep getting worse”, underscored the report. Boris Johnson has faced mounting anger over his proposed changes to the health and care bill, which were debated in the Commons on Monday amid fears they will hit poorer pensioners, a decision to "scale back" rail improvements for the north of the country and failure to come up with a viable way to stop the flow of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel. Coupled with his handling of the sleaze row, which prompted the PM to admit he had “crashed the car into a ditch” in his handling of the Paterson lobbying case, backbenchers are said to be increasingly rebellious. The Prime Minister’s rambling speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference, in Port of Tyne, northern England, on Monday, purportedly did little to assuage these concerns. At the event, Boris Johnson had seemed lost for words as he rummaged through his notes, muttering "forgive me" before launching into a bizarre discourse about Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show, which is situated 330 miles away from South Shields, where the Confederation of British Industry took place. The CBI speech was slammed as a “mess” by one senior backbencher, while another Tory MP was cited as saying: There has been “an accumulation of things building up, really relating to his competence and that is beginning to look very shaky” after a “pretty bad bloody fortnight”, a former cabinet minister was cited by The Guardian as saying.While speculations of any potential leadership challenge to Johnson in the near future were ruled out by the source, it was added that things might get “problematic for him” if the polls were to grow less even between the Tories and Labour ahead of an election.“It might not only be Father Christmas’ postbag filling up towards the end of the year – Sir Graham Brady could find he needs a bigger one too,” a Tory MP told the outlet, referencing the process by which parliamentarians can submit letters of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady. The chilly reception that the PM’s speech on Monday was met with by UK business leaders was chiefly down to its lack of substantial policy, claimed the report. Many in attendance had questioned Johnson’s focus, as he lurched from imitating the sound of an accelerating car to likening himself to Moses over plans to help business invest in tackling climate change. “Last week’s HS2 announcement has left a lot of small business owners wondering if the government is already losing its way, not just in speeches but with regards to levelling-up in the round,” Mike Cherry, national chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, was quoted as saying. After the bizarre speech, Boris Johnson defended his performance at the podium, saying: Nevertheless, the overall sentiment shared by many Tory MPs, according to the report, is a sense of disappointment, disillusionment and discontent, particularly with the fact that Johnson appeared to be disregarding their feedback. Conservative politicians are ostensibly under the impression that Boris Johnson has failed to live up to expectations on policies such as levelling up, rail and social care. While ministers say the £96bn integrated rail plan published on THursday will deliver improvements faster than original plans for the HS2 eastern leg and Northern Powerhouse Rail, critics in the north and Midlands slammed the "watered down version of what was promised" as a “rail betrayal”.As to the amendments to the social care cap, including no longer letting poorer pensioners count means-tested payments by the state for their care towards a total cap of £86,000, the controversial changes passed a Commons vote on Monday evening, despite a number of Tory MPs rebelling on the issue.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/love-it-johnson-tells-uk-business-leaders-peppa-pig-world-is-very-much-my-kind-of-place---video-1090924524.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090945139_23:0:2754:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b40be5121a77cf1629416c34ab2c0dc6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, boris johnson, confederation of british industry (cbi), brexit, owen paterson, uk

PeppaGate: Boris Johnson 'Losing Confidence' of Tories After 'Shambolic' Speech to Business Leaders

05:41 GMT 23.11.2021
© AP Photo / Owen HumphreysPrime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) annual conference, at the Port of Tyne, in South Shields, England, Monday Nov. 22, 2021.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) annual conference, at the Port of Tyne, in South Shields, England, Monday Nov. 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AP Photo / Owen Humphreys
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the hot seat amid backlash from the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal and row over MPs second jobs, the continuing Channel migrant crisis, as well as controversial social care proposals and perceived “rail betrayal”.
Some UK Tory Party members are concerned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “losing his grip over key policies”, ranging from social care issues to scaled-back rail plans for the north of the country, reported The Guardian.
Conservative MPs are purportedly beginning to question Johnson’s competence in the wake of the events of the past two weeks, marred by fallout from the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, among other problems.
It was suggested there has been “a lot of concern” inside Downing Street “about the PM”, with a source quoted by the BBC adding that “it’s just not working”. It was essential for the cabinet to “wake up and demand serious changes otherwise it’ll keep getting worse”, underscored the report.
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLORA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on November 3, 2021
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on November 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on November 3, 2021
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR
Boris Johnson has faced mounting anger over his proposed changes to the health and care bill, which were debated in the Commons on Monday amid fears they will hit poorer pensioners, a decision to "scale back" rail improvements for the north of the country and failure to come up with a viable way to stop the flow of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel.
Coupled with his handling of the sleaze row, which prompted the PM to admit he had “crashed the car into a ditch” in his handling of the Paterson lobbying case, backbenchers are said to be increasingly rebellious.
The Prime Minister’s rambling speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference, in Port of Tyne, northern England, on Monday, purportedly did little to assuage these concerns. At the event, Boris Johnson had seemed lost for words as he rummaged through his notes, muttering "forgive me" before launching into a bizarre discourse about Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show, which is situated 330 miles away from South Shields, where the Confederation of British Industry took place.
“Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. I don’t know if you’ve been to Peppa Pig World? Hands up who’s been to Peppa Pig World. I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place,” Johnson had rambled before the gathering of business executives.
The CBI speech was slammed as a “mess” by one senior backbencher, while another Tory MP was cited as saying:
“I thought today’s performance was the most embarrassing by a Conservative prime minister since last week’s PMQs. Someone needs to get a grip. He is losing the confidence of the party.”
There has been “an accumulation of things building up, really relating to his competence and that is beginning to look very shaky” after a “pretty bad bloody fortnight”, a former cabinet minister was cited by The Guardian as saying.
While speculations of any potential leadership challenge to Johnson in the near future were ruled out by the source, it was added that things might get “problematic for him” if the polls were to grow less even between the Tories and Labour ahead of an election.
“It might not only be Father Christmas’ postbag filling up towards the end of the year – Sir Graham Brady could find he needs a bigger one too,” a Tory MP told the outlet, referencing the process by which parliamentarians can submit letters of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video
Yesterday, 12:27 GMT
The chilly reception that the PM’s speech on Monday was met with by UK business leaders was chiefly down to its lack of substantial policy, claimed the report. Many in attendance had questioned Johnson’s focus, as he lurched from imitating the sound of an accelerating car to likening himself to Moses over plans to help business invest in tackling climate change.
“I said to my officials the new Ten Commandments were that ‘thou shalt develop industries like offshore wind, hydrogen, nuclear power and carbon capture’”, said the prime minister.
“Last week’s HS2 announcement has left a lot of small business owners wondering if the government is already losing its way, not just in speeches but with regards to levelling-up in the round,” Mike Cherry, national chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, was quoted as saying.
After the bizarre speech, Boris Johnson defended his performance at the podium, saying:
“I think that people got the vast majority of the points I wanted to make, and I thought it went over well.”
Nevertheless, the overall sentiment shared by many Tory MPs, according to the report, is a sense of disappointment, disillusionment and discontent, particularly with the fact that Johnson appeared to be disregarding their feedback.
Conservative politicians are ostensibly under the impression that Boris Johnson has failed to live up to expectations on policies such as levelling up, rail and social care. While ministers say the £96bn integrated rail plan published on THursday will deliver improvements faster than original plans for the HS2 eastern leg and Northern Powerhouse Rail, critics in the north and Midlands slammed the "watered down version of what was promised" as a “rail betrayal”.
As to the amendments to the social care cap, including no longer letting poorer pensioners count means-tested payments by the state for their care towards a total cap of £86,000, the controversial changes passed a Commons vote on Monday evening, despite a number of Tory MPs rebelling on the issue.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:41 GMTPeppaGate: Boris Johnson 'Losing Confidence' of Tories After 'Shambolic' Speech to Business Leaders
05:41 GMTUp to 300 Kangaroos Could Be Killed in Australia to Build New Road, Reports Say
05:37 GMTIndian Food Politics: Parties Try to Woo Voters Over Tea And Dinner Ahead of Polls
05:19 GMTRoyals Accuse BBC of Airing 'Overblown and Unfounded' Claims in New Docu About William-Harry Rift
04:56 GMT'Should Be Fair': Danish Mink Breeders Demand Further Compensation From State Over 2020 Cull
04:34 GMTFrench Prime Minister Castex Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus
04:18 GMTRittenhouse Accuses Biden of Malice, Defamation in First TV Interview Since Verdict
03:49 GMTDaughter of Malcolm X Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
03:27 GMTUS Health Agency Raises COVID-19 Warning for Germany, Denmark
03:11 GMT'Crumbling Before Our Eyes': Guaido Prop Falls Mid-Speech, Draws Comparisons to Failed 'Presidency'
02:04 GMT‘No More’: Worldwide Protests Oppose US Intervention, Corporate Media Disinfo on Ethiopia, Eritrea
01:34 GMTUS Reportedly Mulling Lethal Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Invasion Concerns
00:56 GMTFormer South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap
00:26 GMTSaudi Coalition Launches Strikes Against Military Targets in Yemen - State TV
00:16 GMTWhite House Says Biden Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024
YesterdayOur Inflexible, Outdated Constitution
Yesterday'Conspiracy-Mongering': Two Veteran Fox News Contributors Quit Over Carlson's Series on Capitol Riot
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones Over Participation in 'Stop the Steal' Rally
YesterdayMichael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid
YesterdayUS Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2