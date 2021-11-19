Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/johnsons-tories-polling-two-points-ahead-of-labour-despite-fortnight-of-sleaze-1090857625.html
Johnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
Johnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
Despite the latest cash-for-questions and MPs' second jobs scandals, energy price scares and fuel panic-buying, the Channel people-trafficking crisis, the... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T15:12+0000
2021-11-19T15:12+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
british conservative party
british labour party
owen paterson
high-speed railway
keir starmer
geoffrey cox
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090856858_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfd0627dd0ab704d513677b96a9598b0.jpg
The Tories are still leading Labour by a nose in the polls despite two weeks of Parliamentary sleaze scandals.A YouGov poll published on Friday morning, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, put the governing Conservatives two points ahead of the Labour Party oppositionLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer's failure to capitalise on the Tories' troubles raised fresh questions about his fitness for the job.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fighting a rear-guard action over his U-turn on reforms to the Parliamentary Standards Committee and a vote two weeks ago to overturn its recommended suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson for allegedly asking questions on behalf of two firms for which he did paid consultancy work. Paterson has since resigned.The sleaze scandal was compounded by claims that former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox had made around £1 million in legal work on the side, some of it allegedly done from his taxpayer-funded House of Commons office in breach of Parliamentary rules.Starmer floundered on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning after presenter Jon Kay pointed out his hypocrisy in attacking Tory MPs for their second jobs when he had earned over £113,000 in private legal work since his election as an MP in 2015.Kay also brought up Starmer's previous opposition to the HS2 high-speed rail link, after he attacked Johnson and his government on Thursday for delaying completion of its Birmingham to Leeds branch beyond Nottingham.Starmer claimed he opposed the project, conceived of by the last Labour government of PM Gordon Brown, because its its southern terminus will be at Euston station in his Holborn and St Pancras seat. He said he had wanted it moved to Old Oak Common in fellow Labour MP Andy Slaughter’s Hammersmith constituency.A small consolation for the Labour leader was a marginal lead in YouGov respondents' opinion of who would make the best prime minister — although the 30 per cent who backed him were still outnumbered by those undecided.A Survation poll published on Wednesday showed the two main parties neck and neck.Twitter users, frustrated at Johnson's seeming teflon-like invulnerability, called for the Labour leader to quit.
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/boris-johnson-tells-mps-mistake-was-made-over-owen-paterson-affair-but-stops-short-of-apology-1090806717.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090856858_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_513e7b943251fa4843cd77ac9291f274.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, britain, great britain, british conservative party, british labour party, owen paterson, high-speed railway, keir starmer, geoffrey cox, viral, uk

Johnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze

15:12 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Prime Minister Johnson visits the Network Rail hub at Gascoigne Wood, in Selby
Britain's Prime Minister Johnson visits the Network Rail hub at Gascoigne Wood, in Selby - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite the latest cash-for-questions and MPs' second jobs scandals, energy price scares and fuel panic-buying, the Channel people-trafficking crisis, the “Sausage War” with the EU and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Keir Starmer's Labour Party has failed to overtake the Tories in the polls.
The Tories are still leading Labour by a nose in the polls despite two weeks of Parliamentary sleaze scandals.
A YouGov poll published on Friday morning, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, put the governing Conservatives two points ahead of the Labour Party opposition
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's failure to capitalise on the Tories' troubles raised fresh questions about his fitness for the job.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fighting a rear-guard action over his U-turn on reforms to the Parliamentary Standards Committee and a vote two weeks ago to overturn its recommended suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson for allegedly asking questions on behalf of two firms for which he did paid consultancy work. Paterson has since resigned.
The sleaze scandal was compounded by claims that former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox had made around £1 million in legal work on the side, some of it allegedly done from his taxpayer-funded House of Commons office in breach of Parliamentary rules.
Starmer floundered on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning after presenter Jon Kay pointed out his hypocrisy in attacking Tory MPs for their second jobs when he had earned over £113,000 in private legal work since his election as an MP in 2015.
Kay also brought up Starmer's previous opposition to the HS2 high-speed rail link, after he attacked Johnson and his government on Thursday for delaying completion of its Birmingham to Leeds branch beyond Nottingham.
Starmer claimed he opposed the project, conceived of by the last Labour government of PM Gordon Brown, because its its southern terminus will be at Euston station in his Holborn and St Pancras seat. He said he had wanted it moved to Old Oak Common in fellow Labour MP Andy Slaughter’s Hammersmith constituency.
Britain's PM Boris Johnson meets Jordan's King Abdullah II, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Boris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology
17 November, 15:24 GMT
A small consolation for the Labour leader was a marginal lead in YouGov respondents' opinion of who would make the best prime minister — although the 30 per cent who backed him were still outnumbered by those undecided.
A Survation poll published on Wednesday showed the two main parties neck and neck.
Twitter users, frustrated at Johnson's seeming teflon-like invulnerability, called for the Labour leader to quit.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
15:54 GMTBerlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO
15:50 GMTUS Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
15:16 GMTMauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
15:12 GMTJohnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTPresident by the Hour: Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions
14:08 GMT'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
14:04 GMTNever Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel
13:36 GMTBiden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says
13:29 GMTMcCarthy Makes Dems Delay Vote on Biden's $1.75 Trillion Plan in Record-Breaking House Speech
13:20 GMT'My Boo Loves Hot Sauce': Meghan Markle Takes Part in Ellen’s Weird Street Vendor Prank
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws