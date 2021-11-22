Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'

Since his departure from Downing Street in November 2020, Cummings has been spilling information about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and slamming BoJo’s leadership.Speaking to writer and political blogger Andrew Sullivan, Cummings said that “Boris is stalled and isn’t going anywhere.”He added that the opposition leader, Labour’s Keir Starmer, has absolutely no message of any kind” and called him a “dud.”Cummings, who testified before the Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021, said that Boris was “dead."The former Downing Street chief aide also alleged that there is a culture of fear among the PM’s advisers.Cummings has previously suggested that his departure was hastened by the PM’s then-fiancée, now wife Carrie Symonds, who allegedly plotted a cull of his allies from No. 10.When asked about his plans, Cummings gave no indication that he wanted to return to politics, saying he was “hanging around reading and talking to people."
Tory leader Johnson may not even survive until the next elections, according to his former adviser and now one of the biggest critics, Dominic Cummings.
Since his departure from Downing Street in November 2020, Cummings has been spilling information about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and slamming BoJo’s leadership.
Speaking to writer and political blogger Andrew Sullivan, Cummings said that “Boris is stalled and isn’t going anywhere.”
He added that the opposition leader, Labour’s Keir Starmer, has absolutely no message of any kind” and called him a “dud.”
"So you can imagine a situation where at the next election the Tories lose a lot of the Red Wall, Labour kind of recovers enough to get rid of the Tory majority,” Cummings said.
Cummings, who testified before the Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021, said that Boris was “dead."
“If he’s even there by then, which is by no means guaranteed,” he added.
The former Downing Street chief aide also alleged that there is a culture of fear among the PM’s advisers.
“Overall it’s obvious that all the energy and drive has gone and Boris is surrounded by courtiers terrified to say anything to him in case him or his girlfriend executes them,” Cummings told Sullivan.
Cummings has previously suggested that his departure was hastened by the PM’s then-fiancée, now wife Carrie Symonds, who allegedly plotted a cull of his allies from No. 10.
When asked about his plans, Cummings gave no indication that he wanted to return to politics, saying he was “hanging around reading and talking to people."