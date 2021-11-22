https://sputniknews.com/20211122/dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-surrounded-by-courtiers-terrified-to-say-anything-to-him-1090930864.html

Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'

Since his departure from Downing Street in November 2020, Cummings has been spilling information about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and slamming BoJo’s leadership.Speaking to writer and political blogger Andrew Sullivan, Cummings said that “Boris is stalled and isn’t going anywhere.”He added that the opposition leader, Labour’s Keir Starmer, has absolutely no message of any kind” and called him a “dud.”Cummings, who testified before the Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021, said that Boris was “dead."The former Downing Street chief aide also alleged that there is a culture of fear among the PM’s advisers.Cummings has previously suggested that his departure was hastened by the PM’s then-fiancée, now wife Carrie Symonds, who allegedly plotted a cull of his allies from No. 10.When asked about his plans, Cummings gave no indication that he wanted to return to politics, saying he was “hanging around reading and talking to people."

