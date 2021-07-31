UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Reportedly Expecting Second Baby

The wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Carrie, has announced she is pregnant with the second baby. Making a statement on her Instagram account, she said the couple expects the child this Christmas.
Mrs Johnson, 33, went on to reveal that she had a miscarriage ealrier this year, which left her "heartbroken."
"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves," she said. "Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."
The couple welcomed their first child on 29 April, 2020 in London. The baby boy's middle name Nicholas is a tribute to two NHS doctors, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, who were treating the prime minister when he contracted Covid-19 in March 2020.
