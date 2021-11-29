https://sputniknews.com/20211129/omnibus-of-omnishambles-boris-johnson-facing-snp-motion-of-censure-in-parliament-1091103035.html

'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament

'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament

Despite BoJo's involvement in a so-called Tory "sleaze" scandal over the Paterson case, a recent YouGov poll put the ruling Conservative Party two points ahead... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T08:01+0000

2021-11-29T08:01+0000

2021-11-29T08:01+0000

boris johnson

parliament

leadership

motion

censure

uk

scottish nationalist party (snp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091101285_0:232:3070:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_4e87f656310f8bed1c6b5a1d220b6849.jpg

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will table a motion of censure in parliament against Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his "chaotic governance", SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has revealed.He told SNP conference delegates that his party would use opposition time in the House of Commons on Tuesday to put forth the motion as he accused Johnson of producing an "omnibus of omnishambles" in his time as prime minister.Referring to Johnson's "blunders", the SNP Westminster leader argued that Tory leadership is "bad enough in normal times", but is "unforgivable in the middle of a pandemic".According to him, Johnson's anecdote about his trip to Peppa Pig World after losing his notes during last week's speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference was evidence he is getting "deeper and deeper out of his depth".He spoke after the SNP tweeted that the motion of censure aims to underscore that Scots have "no confidence" in Johnson's leadership, with the party later clarifying that it will not be a formal motion of no confidence.This followed Johnson's CBI speech being mocked by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who dubbed it "shambolic" and said that "no one was laughing, because the joke's not funny anymore".Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, for his part, lamented the fact that while "businesses are crying out for clarity", all they got was "Boris Johnson rambling on about Peppa Pig".The PM previously tried to defend his record, pointing to employment figures and the successful rollout of the nation's vaccine programme."There are now more people in work in this country than there were before the pandemic began. That is because of policies that this government has followed", Johnson claimed.The remarks followed the so-called Tory "sleaze" row earlier this month, when the prime minister was accused of corruption after he finally scrapped plans to stop Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson being suspended from parliament for lobbying on behalf of companies that had paid him more than £500,000 ($682,882).

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/fading-credibility-might-peppa-pig-babble-be-the-last-straw-in-a-series-of-bojos-blunders-1090964483.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, parliament, leadership, motion, censure, uk, scottish nationalist party (snp)