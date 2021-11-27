https://sputniknews.com/20211127/bojo-to-unveil-crackdown-on-crime-to-return-to-bread-and-butter-politics-amid-sleaze-row-report-1091062528.html

BoJo to Unveil Crackdown on Crime to Return to 'Bread-and-Butter Politics' Amid 'Sleaze' Row: Report

In late July, Boris Johnson announced his "Beating Crime" blueprint, which encompassed a set of reforms to help reduce crime rates in Britain. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a major law and order package in December to reassure the public he is focusing on grappling with crime in the country, the Daily Mail has cited unnamed Whitehall sources as saying.The sources argued that the package, which stipulates a crackdown on prison discipline, sex offences and drug use, will be rolled out as part of BoJo's efforts to return to "bread-and-butter politics after weeks of turmoil triggered by U-turns and rows about sleaze".With the details of the package still being finalised, the insiders referred to the prime minister's determination to improve discipline in prisons in order to boost rehabilitation rates.Separately, the package reportedly envisages new measures to increase prosecution rates for rape and sexual assaults, with Johnson expected to unveil a change in the law pertaining to rape victims.Under the amendment, victims will get the automatic right to give evidence by video link to avoid the trauma of having to face their tormentors in court.On prison discipline, the package's "zero-tolerance" approach stipulates that prisoners who trash their cells will be forced to repair the damage they have caused, the sources addedTory 'Sleaze' ScandalThis was preceded by Johnson facing corruption accusations amid a scandal surrounding embattled Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson.The 65-year-old Paterson was earlier accused of "repeatedly" breaking the House of Commons' lobbying rules over his paid consultancy work on behalf of two companies that earned him more than £500,000 ($682,882).The British government faced a backlash after it tried to prevent the 30-day suspension imposed by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone on Paterson by winning a vote in favour of the disgraced MP earlier this month.Harsh criticism from opposition MPs and some Tories, however, prompted the government to reverse its decision on Paterson's suspension, which was followed by the lawmaker announcing his resignation.The UK media cited unnamed senior Tory sources as saying that the developments raised serious questions about Johnson's judgment and leaves the entire Conservative Party tarnished by "sleaze".On 27 July, Johnson announced his new "Beating Crime" plan in a bid to ensure "less crime, fewer victims, and a safer society”. The proposed measures included increased stop and search powers for policemen, contactable police officers dedicated to serving their area, league tables ranking how quickly police forces answer 101 and 999 calls, and ankle tags on burglars on probation, to name but a few.

