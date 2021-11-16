Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/rees-mogg-admits-to-mistake-as-mps-approve-motion-hours-after-single-tory-blocked-deal-1090778644.html
Rees-Mogg Admits to ‘Mistake’ as MPs Approve Paterson Motion Hours After Single Tory Blocked Deal
Rees-Mogg Admits to ‘Mistake’ as MPs Approve Paterson Motion Hours After Single Tory Blocked Deal
Boris Johnson’s government has been on the back foot since it tried to save Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who had broken lobbying rules. Although the... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T14:41+0000
2021-11-16T14:55+0000
owen paterson
jacob rees-mogg
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106997/20/1069972072_0:258:4860:2992_1920x0_80_0_0_18c645beb108ad7b6d88433106aa3709.jpg
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has accepted he was partly to blame for the government’s original decision to overlook Owen Paterson’s actions.Mr Rees-Mogg spoke shortly before MPs voted to approve a motion following a debate.He clarified: “Today’s motion rescinds the house decision of November 3 to appoint an ad hoc committee. It also approves the third report of the committee on standards while noting Owen Paterson is no longer a member of the House.”Paterson - whose wife committed suicide last year during a parliamentary probe into his conduct - resigned earlier this month and triggered an upcoming by-election in his North Shropshire constituency.SNP Calls For Rees-Mogg To ResignThe SNP’s Pete Wishart said the whole affair had been an “utter disaster” and he said Rees-Mogg would have resigned if he had “a smidgen of self-repect.”Mr Wishart said Rees-Mogg had “opened a Pandora’s Box of Tory sleaze.”The former prime minister Theresa May has criticised her successor for his reaction to the Paterson affair, which she said had damaged Parliament’s reputation.Mrs May said the government’s actions on 3 November were “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong” and “flew in the face of the rules.”Mrs May was speaking in a House of Commons debate on the Paterson affair which was triggered after a single Conservative MP, Sir Christopher Chope, objected to an attempt by the government to push through the U-turn on Monday night.Parliamentary PedantChope, who is known as something of a stickler for parliamentary protocol, said overturning a motion passed only a fortnight ago was a “major constitutional decision” and should not be taken without debate.Mrs May said passing the new motion would be “a step in the right direction, but it will not undo the damage that has been done by the vote of 3 November.”At the weekend a barrister and former British Army medical officer from Birmingham, Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, was chosen to be the Tory candidate to defend the seat at the 16 December by-election.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106997/20/1069972072_0:0:4616:3462_1920x0_80_0_0_b508a5ecc393e6997a41a3200475989a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
owen paterson, jacob rees-mogg, uk

Rees-Mogg Admits to ‘Mistake’ as MPs Approve Paterson Motion Hours After Single Tory Blocked Deal

14:41 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 16.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamPro-Brexit, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg adjusts his glasses as he speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Pro-Brexit, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg adjusts his glasses as he speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
Boris Johnson’s government has been on the back foot since it tried to save Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who had broken lobbying rules. Although the government made a U-turn the following day the row has rumbled on.
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has accepted he was partly to blame for the government’s original decision to overlook Owen Paterson’s actions.
Mr Rees-Mogg told the Commons on Tuesday: “The tragedy that afflicted Mr Paterson coloured and clouded our judgement, and my judgement, incorrectly and it is as simple and as sad as that ... I regret that the amendment conflated an individual case with more general concerns, that was a mistake.”
Mr Rees-Mogg spoke shortly before MPs voted to approve a motion following a debate.
He clarified: “Today’s motion rescinds the house decision of November 3 to appoint an ad hoc committee. It also approves the third report of the committee on standards while noting Owen Paterson is no longer a member of the House.”
Paterson - whose wife committed suicide last year during a parliamentary probe into his conduct - resigned earlier this month and triggered an upcoming by-election in his North Shropshire constituency.
SNP Calls For Rees-Mogg To Resign
The SNP’s Pete Wishart said the whole affair had been an “utter disaster” and he said Rees-Mogg would have resigned if he had “a smidgen of self-repect.”
Mr Wishart said Rees-Mogg had “opened a Pandora’s Box of Tory sleaze.”
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLSFILE PHOTO: Owen Paterson leaves Winfield House during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit in London,
FILE PHOTO: Owen Paterson leaves Winfield House during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit in London, - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
FILE PHOTO: Owen Paterson leaves Winfield House during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit in London,
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
The former prime minister Theresa May has criticised her successor for his reaction to the Paterson affair, which she said had damaged Parliament’s reputation.
Mrs May said the government’s actions on 3 November were “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong” and “flew in the face of the rules.”
Mrs May was speaking in a House of Commons debate on the Paterson affair which was triggered after a single Conservative MP, Sir Christopher Chope, objected to an attempt by the government to push through the U-turn on Monday night.
Parliamentary Pedant
Chope, who is known as something of a stickler for parliamentary protocol, said overturning a motion passed only a fortnight ago was a “major constitutional decision” and should not be taken without debate.
Mrs May said passing the new motion would be “a step in the right direction, but it will not undo the damage that has been done by the vote of 3 November.”
At the weekend a barrister and former British Army medical officer from Birmingham, Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, was chosen to be the Tory candidate to defend the seat at the 16 December by-election.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:57 GMTChina Slams EU for ‘Discriminatory' Trade Barriers Fraught With ‘Further Stress' on Supply Chains
14:41 GMTRees-Mogg Admits to ‘Mistake’ as MPs Approve Paterson Motion Hours After Single Tory Blocked Deal
14:28 GMTFrance, UK Agree to Squash Spat Over Migrant Crossings, Promise to Stop ‘100% of Channel Crossings’
14:28 GMTSharkBot Attack: Cyber Researchers Discover New Malware Targetting Banking Apps on Android Phones
14:27 GMTNetizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video
14:27 GMTMarijuana Sold as Curry Leaves on Amazon Website, Officials Summoned in India
13:51 GMTWatch Chilling Footage of Poland’s ‘Sanctions-Worthy’ Use of Water Cannons Against Freezing Migrants
13:49 GMTFour Armenians Injured in Clashes at Border With Azerbaijan, Defence Ministry Says
13:48 GMTTurkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US, Defence Minister Says
13:47 GMTGary Lineker & Fans Hail Harry Kane as England Striker Equals 54-Year-Old Record Against San Marino
13:36 GMT'Justice at Last': Former Gaddafi Aide Found Liable for 1984 Police Officer Murder by UK High Court
13:26 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Slammed for Pointing Gun at Jury During Closing Arguments
13:26 GMTCongress Workers Vandalise Statue of Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin in Gujarat, India
13:24 GMTRussian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition
13:06 GMTIraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border
12:51 GMTIndian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Busters From France for Its Tejas Fighter Jets
12:47 GMTIndia to Modernise Military Communication With Advanced Radios for Net-Centric Warfare
12:43 GMTMcCloskeys Show Support For ‘Politically Prosecuted’ Rittenhouse As Jury Gears Up For Deliberations
12:40 GMTRussia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System
12:02 GMTEnglish Cricket 'Institutionally Racist': Former Player Azeem Rafiq Tells MPs of 'Bullying'