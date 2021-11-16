https://sputniknews.com/20211116/uk-ministers-slammed-for-total-farce-as-bojos-govt-botches-u-turn-on-owen-paterson-sleaze-row-1090767656.html

UK Ministers Slammed For ‘Total Farce’ as BoJo’s Gov’t Botches U-Turn on Owen Paterson Sleaze Row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been ridiculed for its failed attempt to draw a line under the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, reported The Guardian. Opposition MPs have declared the botched bid by ministers to get their infamous U-turn on the lobbying scandal through parliament - supposed to be a formality - as a "total farce". On Monday, the government had hoped to approve a motion to scrap the controversial standards rethink that had originally been suggested as a way to help ex-Tory MP Owen Paterson, found guilty of breaching lobbying rules, dodge punishment. Furthermore, they planned to have MPs accept the findings of parliament's standards watchdog against Paterson, who has since resigned as MP. However, the motion failed due to dissent among Tory ranks. As deputy speaker Nigel Evans read out the name of the motion at 10pm there followed a single shout of "object" from the Commons benches. The intervention is said to have come from veteran Conservative backbencher Christopher Chope, which under parliamentary procedure means the motion is blocked. Evans is said to have accepted the objection to a chorus of voices exclaiming "wow" and "surprise, surprise". Nigel Evans said it would now be "up to the government to re-programme that particular motion". According to the Labour Party’s Chris Bryant, who is Chair of the Parliamentary Standards Committee that recommended Owen Paterson's suspension, said there would now be a one-hour debate on Tuesday on rescinding the 3 November motion and to approve the findings regarding the ex-Tory MP. Embarrassing Divide Tory MPs have been fuming at the failed attempt to pass the motion "on the nod", without the need for a vote. The veteran MP was slammed as a “selfish twat” by another source, with other backbenchers deploring the fact that the situation was “handing Labour a freebie”. Meanwhile, Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow leader of the Commons, called on the PM to “get a grip”. He added that the “farce” was of the Tory Party’s “own making, and serves Boris Johnson right for trying to sneak a u-turn out at night rather than do the decent thing and come to the House to apologise for the Tory sleaze scandal.” Fallout From Sleaze RowOn 3 November, Conservative MPs encouraged by Johnson had not only voted to save Paterson from a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons imposed by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, but opted to create a new Tory-dominated committee to overhaul parliament's standard’s system. Former Tory MP for North Shropshire Owen Paterson had been facing a ban over an “egregious case of paid advocacy” after a report approved by a group of cross-party MPs on the standards committee. The politician was found to have repeatedly lobbied on behalf of two companies which paid him more than £100,000 annually. However, Boris Johnson's government, instead of endorsing the standards watchdog's punishment, sought a reprieve for Paterson by attempting to rip up the parliamentary disciplinary rulebook. An amendment tabled by Conservative backbencher Dame Andrea Leadsom had mandated an overhaul of the standards system itself. A proposed new committee would have been chaired by a Tory MP and reviewed the existing processes for investigating sleaze claims. However, after a barrage of criticism, the Government performed a U-turn the following day, scrapping the proposed reforms. Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK business secretary, at the time weighed in on Stone’s future in her role, saying on breakfast radio:Kwasi Kwarteng has since apologised to parliament’s standards commissioner, writing to Kathryn Stone to express regret over his choice of words. “I did not mean to express doubt about your ability to discharge your role and I apologise for any upset or distress my choice of words may have caused,” he said.In the wake of the government’s controversial climb-down, there has been a call for scrutiny of other lawmakers’ second jobs and outside interests. Boris Johnson was accused of “running scared” by missing an emergency debate on the issue. Amid criticism of Johnson’s refusal to apologise for the Paterson scandal, Tories have slumped in the polls. Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election today compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to data from a Savanta ComRes poll commissioned by the Daily Mail, carried out on 11 November. Two thirds of voters believe the Conservatives are “very sleazy”, according to YouGov.

