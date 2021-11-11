Geoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMENBritain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox arrives in Downing Street in central London on November 5, 2019 for a meeting of the cabinet
Former UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is accused of breaching the parliamentary code of conduct by missing hearings in the House of Commons, while doing his second job outside the UK Parliament.
British Conservative politician Geoffrey Cox, who now faces a "sleaze" probe, has earned more than £5.5 million ($7.3 million) from his second work as a barrister outside parliament since 2009, the Daily Mail reports, referring to the MPs' register of interests.
According to the newspaper, the former attorney general worked just 10,700 hours (445 days) for the sum, which reportedly dwarfed his annual salary as an MP of £82,000 ($111,253).
Cox, who serves as member of parliament for Torridge and West Devon, was also hired as "consultant global counsel" by Withers, an international law firm, to advise the government of the British Virgin Islands on an anti-corruption inquiry launched by the UK Foreign Office in January
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMENBritain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox leaves number 10 Downing Street in central London on January 21, 2020, following a meeting of the cabinet
The 61-year-old is accused of not paying due attention to his work in parliament, with lawmakers urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to launch an investigation into the politician and referring Cox to the standards commissioner.
The Daily Mail report follows Cox's website publishing a statement on his behalf arguing that he "fully understands that the matter has been referred to the parliamentary commissioner and he will fully cooperate".
The statement, however, added that "he does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgment of the parliamentary commissioner or of the committee on the matter".
This followed Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner writing a letter to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, in which Rayner stressed that the MPs' code of conduct was "very clear" that elected representatives must ensure that "any facilities and services provided from the public purse" were used "always in support of their parliamentary duties", and that the use of such facilities "should not confer any […] financial benefit on themselves".
The letter came as Prime Minister Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that those lawmakers who breach parliamentary rules on second jobs "should be punished" and would face sanctions.
The PM said that he would not comment on individual cases, but added that "the [parliamentary] rules say two crucial things: you must put your job as an MP first and you must devote yourself primarily and above all to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to parliament".
The statement followed a row surrounding last week's resignation of Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who was earlier accused of "repeatedly" breaking the House of Commons' lobbying rules over his paid consultancy work on behalf of two companies that earned him more than £500,000 ($682,882).
With Paterson earlier facing a 30-day suspension imposed by Standards Commissioner Stone, the government at first attempted to oppose the action against the lawmaker but then backtracked due harsh criticism from opposition MPs and some Tory members.
The Conservative Party was immediately accused of being tarnished by "sleaze", while Labour reproached Johnson for allegedly giving the go-ahead to corruption.