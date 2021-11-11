https://sputniknews.com/20211111/geoffrey-coxs-side-job-earnings-dwarfed-his-mp-pay-report-says-amid-sleaze-probe-row-1090653000.html

Geoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row

British Conservative politician Geoffrey Cox, who now faces a "sleaze" probe, has earned more than £5.5 million ($7.3 million) from his second work as a barrister outside parliament since 2009, the Daily Mail reports, referring to the MPs' register of interests.Cox, who serves as member of parliament for Torridge and West Devon, was also hired as "consultant global counsel" by Withers, an international law firm, to advise the government of the British Virgin Islands on an anti-corruption inquiry launched by the UK Foreign Office in JanuaryThe 61-year-old is accused of not paying due attention to his work in parliament, with lawmakers urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to launch an investigation into the politician and referring Cox to the standards commissioner.The statement, however, added that "he does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgment of the parliamentary commissioner or of the committee on the matter".This followed Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner writing a letter to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, in which Rayner stressed that the MPs' code of conduct was "very clear" that elected representatives must ensure that "any facilities and services provided from the public purse" were used "always in support of their parliamentary duties", and that the use of such facilities "should not confer any […] financial benefit on themselves".The letter came as Prime Minister Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that those lawmakers who breach parliamentary rules on second jobs "should be punished" and would face sanctions.The statement followed a row surrounding last week's resignation of Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who was earlier accused of "repeatedly" breaking the House of Commons' lobbying rules over his paid consultancy work on behalf of two companies that earned him more than £500,000 ($682,882).With Paterson earlier facing a 30-day suspension imposed by Standards Commissioner Stone, the government at first attempted to oppose the action against the lawmaker but then backtracked due harsh criticism from opposition MPs and some Tory members.The Conservative Party was immediately accused of being tarnished by "sleaze", while Labour reproached Johnson for allegedly giving the go-ahead to corruption.

