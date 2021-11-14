https://sputniknews.com/20211114/uk-department-for-transport-rejects-claims-grant-shapps-lobbies-against-building-on-airfields-1090719450.html

UK Department for Transport Rejects Claims Grant Shapps Lobbies Against Building on Airfields

UK Department for Transport Rejects Claims Grant Shapps Lobbies Against Building on Airfields

The UK Department for Transport has denied allegations that Grant Shapps was protecting airstrips from development, according to the Evening Standard.The statement was issued shortly after the Sunday Times reported that Grant Shapps had diverted public money to a new team within the Civil Aviation Authority which should have pushed against plans for the construction of 3,000 homes at Chalgrove, an airfield in south Oxfordshire.In turn, a government source said that the new team was not a “lobbying body, it was an advisory body to help general aviation with problems they may have, which may be planning or anything else”.Grant Shapps is not only a politician, but also an enthusiastic pilot who obtained a licence in his twenties and owns a £100,000 Piper Saratoga, according to reports.The allegations against Shapps were made as the UK's ruling Conservative Party has been accused of corruption after backing an MP who was found to have broken paid lobbying rules.

