BoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces backlash over the alleged No 10 ‘illicit’ lockdown Christmas party and criticism over the announced introduction of coronavirus restrictions “Plan B”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling pressure on all fronts as he faces a backlash over the alleged No 10 ‘illicit’ lockdown Christmas party and criticism over the announced introduction of coronavirus restrictions “Plan B”, reported Sky News.The recent developments, coming in the wake of the Owen Paterson “sleaze” scandal, have eroded the government’s credibility, warned Mark Harper, chair of the COVID Recovery Group.With the Prime Minister continuing to insist that at Downing Street “guidelines were followed at all times," the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross suggested that Boris Johnson “cannot continue” occupying the “highest job in the land” if he is found to have misled Parliament over last year’s alleged Christmas bash.According to Ross, cited by Sky News, it was “undeniable” that there had been “some sort of party” in Downing Street when London was under Tier 3 COVID-19 lockdown measures.Ruth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said on Twitter that “today’s ‘we’ll investigate what we’ve spent a week saying didn’t happen' was "pathetic".SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford similarly urged Johnson to resign over the party fiasco, as the PM “can no longer lead on the most pressing issue facing these islands”.‘No Party, No Rules Broken’Boris Johnson, who faced MPs yesterday, “apologised unreservedly” over the bombshell video revealing members of the Downing Street staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party in 2020 when such gatherings were banned. He vowed that his cabinet would establish facts concerning the incident and said that if rules were broken there will be action for everyone involved.In the footage leaked by ITV News, dated last December, Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton is heard laughing during preparations for a daily TV media briefing, referring to a “party” at Downing Street that was just “cheese and wine”.According to a transcript of the video, staff, including then prime ministerial adviser Ed Oldfield,asked Stratton mock questions at the 9 Downing Street press room.Towards the end, Stratton is heard saying that “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”Boris Johnson, who previously faced criticism from his opponents during PM's Questions after The Mirror reported that he and his aides attended at least two parties at No.10 during lockdown last year, told parliament on Wednesday he was “furious to see that clip."However, he refused to admit any such festive gathering had taken place at No 10.Later that day the PM's former Press Secretary Allegra Stratton tearfully resigned, with Boris Johnson telling a press conference he was "very, very sorry" to see her go.‘Plan B’Coming amid the fallout from the alleged Downing Street Christmas lockdown 2020 breaches, announcement of “Plan B” COVID-19 restrictions was met with fury by Johnson’s critics.Parliament is said to have reverberated to shouts of "resign" and "what a load of old tripe" on Wednesday as Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed new COVID-19 measures to be introduced as of Friday. Triggered by fears over the new Omicron highly mutated coronavirus variant, these will include National Health Service (NHS) COVID passes required to enter nightclubs or large events, a work from home mandate (WFH) and extended mask wearing rules.Former cabinet minister Greg Clark slammed Javid who had "reversed his position and jumped the gun" before any data on hospital admissions was available.Ex-cabinet minister David Davis pointed out that European countries that introduced similar vaccine passports were purportedly witnessing soaring coronavirus cases.The Labour Party voiced support for the new restrictive measures, however leader Keir Starmer levelled more criticism at the Prime Minister, saying:Next Tuesday MPs will be debating the proposed measures, that will expire in six weeks, with a review scheduled for the first week of January.

