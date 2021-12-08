https://sputniknews.com/20211208/uk-government-spox-stratton-resigns-over-no10-lockdown-christmas-party-video-1091358008.html

UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video

UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video

The government spokeswoman and advisor was caught up in controversy Tuesday after ITV News published leaked footage of her and other Downing Street staff... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T16:03+0000

2021-12-08T16:03+0000

2021-12-08T16:11+0000

united kingdom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091358008.jpg?1638979882

Political aide and former press secretary to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Allegra Stratton resigned Wednesday over the controversial Covid Christmas party video leaked to media this week.

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

united kingdom