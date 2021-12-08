Registration was successful!
UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
The government spokeswoman and advisor was caught up in controversy Tuesday after ITV News published leaked footage of her and other Downing Street staff... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
Political aide and former press secretary to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Allegra Stratton resigned Wednesday over the controversial Covid Christmas party video leaked to media this week.
united kingdom
united kingdom

UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video

16:03 GMT 08.12.2021
Being updated
The government spokeswoman and advisor was caught up in controversy Tuesday after ITV News published leaked footage of her and other Downing Street staff laughing gayly and joking about a lockdown Christmas Party in December 2020, after London was placed under tough Tier 3 restrictions.
Political aide and former press secretary to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Allegra Stratton resigned Wednesday over the controversial Covid Christmas party video leaked to media this week.
