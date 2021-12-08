Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/uk-government-spox-stratton-resigns-over-no10-lockdown-christmas-party-video-1091358008.html
UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video
The government spokeswoman and advisor was caught up in controversy Tuesday after ITV News published leaked footage of her and other Downing Street staff... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T16:03+0000
2021-12-08T16:03+0000
2021-12-08T16:11+0000
united kingdom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091358008.jpg?1638979882
Political aide and former press secretary to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Allegra Stratton resigned Wednesday over the controversial Covid Christmas party video leaked to media this week.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united kingdom
UK Government Spox Stratton Resigns Over No.10 Lockdown Christmas Party Video 16:03 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 08.12.2021) Being updated
The government spokeswoman and advisor was caught up in controversy Tuesday after ITV News published leaked footage of her and other Downing Street staff laughing gayly and joking about a lockdown Christmas Party in December 2020, after London was placed under tough Tier 3 restrictions.
Political aide and former press secretary to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Allegra Stratton resigned Wednesday over the controversial Covid Christmas party video leaked to media this week.