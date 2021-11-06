Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/bojo-facing-looming-standards-watchdog-probe-into-luxury-holiday-at-getaway-funded-by-tory-donor-1090518083.html
BoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
BoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
Boris Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and their son, Wilfred, flew to Marbella in southern Spain in early October after the UK Prime Minister had delivered a speech... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T05:39+0000
2021-11-06T05:39+0000
boris johnson
news
uk
uk conservative party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090376611_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_05813b9c5ad56c7b84fb4934fb1221be.jpg
Boris Johnson has found himself in the center of a sleaze row over his “free of charge” holiday in October at a luxurious Spanish villa in Marbella, southern Spain, funded by ex-MP Lord Zac Goldsmith, reported The Guardian.The UK Labour Party has demanded a formal probe from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons over the fact that, unlike with previous holidays, Johnson had not declared it on the separate Commons register of MPs’ interests, which requires details including the value of such a trip.Rayner added that the Tory Prime Minister had a “long history of breaching the rules in relation to parliamentary standards.”Rayner also formally requested a probe into whether Johnson had breached Commons rules by failing to declare the details of the financing of the lavish refurbishment of his flat above 11 Downing Street. There had been speculation back in May regarding whether the Conservative Party broke the law on political donations regarding the funding of the flat. Boris Johnson was found to have acted "unwisely" by not being more "rigorous" in finding out who had funded the revamp, a report by Lord Geidt, the PM's adviser on standards, said. A wealthy Tory donor - former Conservative vice-chairman Lord Brownlow - had paid an invoice for some of the costs. But Johnson was at the time cleared of breaking ministerial conduct rules. Boris Johnson flew to the Spanish villa in October, after he had delivered a speech at the Conservative Party conference. The approximately week-long getaway, where the PM escaped for some down time together with his wife Carrie Johnson and their son Wilfred was funded by Lord Goldsmith, according to the latest update in the register of ministerial interests. There was no mention of how much it was worth. In October, photos had emerged of the PM painting at an easel while holidaying at the Spanish villa, where a week’s rent runs into an estimated £25,000 ($33, 744). Lord Goldsmith is a former Tory MP for Richmond Park who lost his seat at the 2019 general election. He was subsequently given a peerage in the House of Lords and retained his ministerial role as Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment. A spokesperson for Downing Street insisted the Prime Minister had “met the transparency requirements” as “he declared this arrangement in his ministerial capacity, given this was hospitality provided by another minister.” According to the MPs' rulebook, members must register any visit outside the UK where the cost is more than £300, unless they have paid the bill themselves in full. There is no requirement to register “visits wholly unconnected with membership of the House or with the member’s parliamentary or political activities (e.g., family holidays)”. Earlier, a conduct probe was carried out into Boris Johnson’s £15,000-worth stay on the Caribbean island of Mustique following the Conservatives' general election triumph in December 2019. In February 2020, Johnson declared that his holiday accommodation had been covered by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross. The Committee on Standards concluded that Ross had donated the accommodation, but arrangements had been "ad hoc and informal and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr. Johnson at the outset". The Committee had overruled the Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone who had concluded that Johnson broke the rules by having not "fulfilled conscientiously" the requirements to register donations. However, that probe had also found that Johnson was “required to register the holiday accommodation he received in the Register of Members’ Interests”. According to the Daily Mail, the Commissioner will decide whether to investigate the funding of the Downing Street flat refurbishment after a separate probe by the Electoral Commission has been completed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090376611_307:0:3038:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61b8353b715a77632e185cc93401cd46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, news, uk, uk conservative party

BoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor

05:39 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with fundraisers from the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 29, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with fundraisers from the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Boris Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and their son, Wilfred, flew to Marbella in southern Spain in early October after the UK Prime Minister had delivered a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. Many had criticised the timing of the holiday as the government faced challenging fuel and supply issues as well as soaring energy prices.
Boris Johnson has found himself in the center of a sleaze row over his “free of charge” holiday in October at a luxurious Spanish villa in Marbella, southern Spain, funded by ex-MP Lord Zac Goldsmith, reported The Guardian.
The UK Labour Party has demanded a formal probe from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons over the fact that, unlike with previous holidays, Johnson had not declared it on the separate Commons register of MPs’ interests, which requires details including the value of such a trip.
“This appears to be a breach of the House code of conduct and the rules relating to the conduct of members regarding the declaration and registration of interests and gifts,” Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner is cited as having written.
Rayner added that the Tory Prime Minister had a “long history of breaching the rules in relation to parliamentary standards.”
“We cannot have a situation where Boris Johnson behaves like it’s one rule for him and another for everyone else,” she underscored to Commissioner Kathryn Stone.
Rayner also formally requested a probe into whether Johnson had breached Commons rules by failing to declare the details of the financing of the lavish refurbishment of his flat above 11 Downing Street. There had been speculation back in May regarding whether the Conservative Party broke the law on political donations regarding the funding of the flat.
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamFILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.
FILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
FILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Boris Johnson was found to have acted "unwisely" by not being more "rigorous" in finding out who had funded the revamp, a report by Lord Geidt, the PM's adviser on standards, said. A wealthy Tory donor - former Conservative vice-chairman Lord Brownlow - had paid an invoice for some of the costs. But Johnson was at the time cleared of breaking ministerial conduct rules.
Boris Johnson flew to the Spanish villa in October, after he had delivered a speech at the Conservative Party conference. The approximately week-long getaway, where the PM escaped for some down time together with his wife Carrie Johnson and their son Wilfred was funded by Lord Goldsmith, according to the latest update in the register of ministerial interests. There was no mention of how much it was worth.
“The prime minister has a longstanding personal friendship with the Goldsmith family and, in that capacity, in October 2021 stayed in a holiday home in southern Spain, which was provided free of charge by the Goldsmiths,” stated the updated entry in Johnson's register of interests.
In October, photos had emerged of the PM painting at an easel while holidaying at the Spanish villa, where a week’s rent runs into an estimated £25,000 ($33, 744). Lord Goldsmith is a former Tory MP for Richmond Park who lost his seat at the 2019 general election. He was subsequently given a peerage in the House of Lords and retained his ministerial role as Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment.
A spokesperson for Downing Street insisted the Prime Minister had “met the transparency requirements” as “he declared this arrangement in his ministerial capacity, given this was hospitality provided by another minister.”
“Given the hospitality was provided by another minister, it’s right that the PM made this declaration in his ministerial capacity. I also point out that this was a family holiday at the home of longstanding family friends and is unconnected with a PM’s parliamentary and political activities,” stated Boris Johnson’s spokesperson.
According to the MPs' rulebook, members must register any visit outside the UK where the cost is more than £300, unless they have paid the bill themselves in full. There is no requirement to register “visits wholly unconnected with membership of the House or with the member’s parliamentary or political activities (e.g., family holidays)”.
Earlier, a conduct probe was carried out into Boris Johnson’s £15,000-worth stay on the Caribbean island of Mustique following the Conservatives' general election triumph in December 2019. In February 2020, Johnson declared that his holiday accommodation had been covered by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross. The Committee on Standards concluded that Ross had donated the accommodation, but arrangements had been "ad hoc and informal and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr. Johnson at the outset".
The Committee had overruled the Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone who had concluded that Johnson broke the rules by having not "fulfilled conscientiously" the requirements to register donations. However, that probe had also found that Johnson was “required to register the holiday accommodation he received in the Register of Members’ Interests”.
According to the Daily Mail, the Commissioner will decide whether to investigate the funding of the Downing Street flat refurbishment after a separate probe by the Electoral Commission has been completed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:00 GMTMultiple Deaths Reported at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property
05:18 GMTLockheed Martin Wins $10.8Bn Sustainment Contract to Keep F-22 Fleet Flying, Pentagon Says
05:14 GMTEx-Justice Dept. Official Refuses to Comply With House Panel Probing Capitol Riot - Letter
05:09 GMTPressure Mounts on DC Mayor to Improve Prison Conditions in Wake of US Marshals Inspection
05:02 GMTLondon Police Say Detained 12 Participants of Million Mask March, 8 Officers Left Injured
04:59 GMTUS Reportedly Launching Task Force to Oversee Exit of Americans From Ethiopia
04:56 GMTKamala Harris to Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on 1 December
04:48 GMTAstronauts Returning From ISS Will Use Diapers Due to SpaceX Toilet Problem
03:58 GMTNo Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
03:42 GMTNew York Sheriff’s ‘Potentially Defective’ Complaint Pushes Cuomo Arraignment to Early January
03:36 GMTJames O'Keefe Speaks Out After FBI Searches Homes of Former, Current Project Veritas Employees
03:20 GMTRussian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement
02:51 GMTUS House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill After Democrats End Deadlock, Measure Heads to Biden
02:13 GMTVideos: Heavy Police Presence Reported at California Mall Placed on Lockdown
02:00 GMT'It's Power And Politics': Kanye West Slams MeToo Movement Over 'Mob Mentality'
01:06 GMT'It Was Meant to Be': FC Barcelona Confirms Xavi as New Head Coach
01:01 GMTCIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine