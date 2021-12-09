https://sputniknews.com/20211209/uk-conservative-party-fined-for-failing-to-report-donation-used-to-remodel-johnsons-home-1091383983.html

UK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report Donation Used to Remodel Johnson's Home

UK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report Donation Used to Remodel Johnson's Home

The UK Electoral Commission said the Conservative Party has been fined $23,472 for failing to report a donation that was used to finance the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment where Prime Minister lives with his family.

2021-12-09T12:07+0000

2021-12-09T12:07+0000

2021-12-09T12:11+0000

boris johnson

news

uk

donor

downing street

home

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090691071_0:0:3047:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_04f255a0b1ac3287c457c0d674df82f9.jpg

"Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that the laws around the reporting and recording of donations were not followed," Louise Edwards, director of Regulation at the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK, said.The commission said that the party failed to fully report a donation of $90,000 made by a private donor in October 2020, a large part of which was connected to the costs of refurbishment to Johnson's apartment.The full value of the donation was not reported as required in the party's Q4 2020 donation report, the election watchdog said.In April, before the investigation began, Johnson claimed that he had paid for the revamp of his Downing Street residence from his own pocket.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, news, uk, donor, downing street, home