'Don't Just Assume France Will Beat Croatia in World Cup Final' Twitter Buzz

Croatia beat England 2:1 in the extra-time of the semi-final match on Wednesday, in what was a largely unexpected result for many. Croatia has been in just 4 World Cups since gaining independence in 1991. In 1998, they faced France in the semi-final and were defeated by the French squad, who then went on claim the World Cup trophy.
When it became clear Croatia will be the one to face France on July 15, users took to social media to share their predictions and assessment of both squads.
I’m not assuming but we are presuming, France have so far been tactically and offensively so dominant that it’s hard to imagine Croatia posing enough problems— Kevin Champion (@mcfc_maineman) July 11, 2018
Croatia beat Nigeria, they are in the final of the #WorldCup. Argentina beat Nigeria, then France beat Argentina. France are in the final too. Find the common factor. pic.twitter.com/ffhbbT9zPY— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 11, 2018
France have never lost to Croatia. Just saying.— Lienstein 🇫🇷 (@Lie_Sagne) July 12, 2018
Croatia will win this wc. Believe me— Minin Banna (@mininths) July 12, 2018
France, here we come… 😉👍💪🇭🇷⚽️ 🇫🇷 #worldcup2018 #croatia #vatreni pic.twitter.com/innlmS1s0q— Goran Visnjic (@goranvisnjic) July 11, 2018
See you Sunday 😉 🇨🇵 #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/vGz5HlHBxg— Allez Les Bleus 🇫🇷 (@TimeSassChoco) July 11, 2018
According to some bookies, France is seen as 4/9 (1.44) favorites to be crowned champions for the second in their history.
The Croatian Football Federation have invited all members of the 1998 squad to the final in Moscow.
1⃣9⃣9⃣8⃣➡️2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) July 12, 2018
🇭🇷 Croatian Football Federation invites the entire 1998 @FIFAWorldCup bronze-winning generation to the #WorldCupFinal in Moscow!
ℹ️ https://t.co/v3CsxoKOQ2#BeProud #Croatia #FlamingPride #Family #WorldCup #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/55cvUmeEQj
The French squad are optimistic the new generation of players will create another victorious moment in their national football history.
#OnThisDay in 1998, well, you know what happened. 😉— French Team (@FrenchTeam) July 12, 2018
In just three days time, this current generation of players will attempt to create their own piece of football history! 🇫🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/SYDsL9BhU2
