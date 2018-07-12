'Don't Just Assume France Will Beat Croatia in World Cup Final' Twitter Buzz

Two European teams will face each other in the World Cup final on July 15. One of them is a more familiar 'face' among football lovers, but calls have been voiced not to dismiss the novice.

Croatia beat England 2:1 in the extra-time of the semi-final match on Wednesday, in what was a largely unexpected result for many. Croatia has been in just 4 World Cups since gaining independence in 1991. In 1998, they faced France in the semi-final and were defeated by the French squad, who then went on claim the World Cup trophy.

When it became clear Croatia will be the one to face France on July 15, users took to social media to share their predictions and assessment of both squads.

I’m not assuming but we are presuming, France have so far been tactically and offensively so dominant that it’s hard to imagine Croatia posing enough problems — Kevin Champion (@mcfc_maineman) July 11, 2018​

Croatia beat Nigeria, they are in the final of the #WorldCup. Argentina beat Nigeria, then France beat Argentina. France are in the final too. Find the common factor. pic.twitter.com/ffhbbT9zPY — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 11, 2018​

France have never lost to Croatia. Just saying. — Lienstein 🇫🇷 (@Lie_Sagne) July 12, 2018​

Croatia will win this wc. Believe me — Minin Banna (@mininths) July 12, 2018​

According to some bookies, France is seen as 4/9 (1.44) favorites to be crowned champions for the second in their history.

The Croatian Football Federation have invited all members of the 1998 squad to the final in Moscow.

The French squad are optimistic the new generation of players will create another victorious moment in their national football history.