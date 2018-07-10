Justin Timberlake Backs England Team, Sings 'It's Coming Home' at London Concert

He once brought the "sexy" back and now he has shown support for the England team to bring the World Cup trophy home.

American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake lead a chant of "it's coming home" at his concert at the O2 Arena in London on Monday.

Timberlake made a reference to the David Baddiel and Frank Skinner song Three Lions and called out "It's…coming…home!" The London crowd roared with screams and applause.

You know you’re big time @England @HKane when @jtimberlake shouts you out & does a shot to you on his #MOTWTour #itscominghome — Eleanor Bowe (@elebowe89) July 9, 2018​

My favourite man saying my favourite 3 words ever tonight, you’re the man and you’re right, it’s coming home @jtimberlake x — Matt Mallender (@MattMallender) July 10, 2018​

It has become a trending hashtag on social media, the fans believe it, the British media feature the chant in news headlines and the UK officials support the idea.

"It's coming home" has become one of the most commonly heard football chants by England supporters in the light of the team's progress in the World Cup.

England is set to face Croatia in the World Cup semi-final at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11.