Lost in Translation: WATCH Russian Babushka Interview Brazilian Correspondent

The stories of Russian babushkas (grandmas) are world famous. They are known to be tough, kind and always entertaining. Recently video footage has been published on Twitter in which a Brazilian journalist in Russia encountered just such a babushka, who literally left him speechless.

A correspondent from Brazil had recently come to Russia to conduct a report for the upcoming World Cup. The day before the start of the tournament, the journalist from Fox Sports Brasil decided to walk around Moscow and talk with the guests of the capital and local residents.

However, one interview clearly did not go according to plan. During the broadcast, the camera was moved toward an elderly woman who chanted "Go! Russia!" The journalist thanked her and continued to talk about the situation in the country, but the granny once again came into the frame and began to ask the journalist her own questions in Russian.

The conversation turned out to be hilarious as they could not understand each other. The granny seems to be rude as she keeps asking the correspondent something really loudly.

However, all she wanted to know was where the correspondent comes from. He however, was looking confused and kept saying “Spasibo” which is thank you in Russian.

​At one point the Brazilian leaned in and said "Thank you" once again and at that instance the babushka unexpectedly kissed him and answered you are welcome. After that, the grandmother left, but after a moment returned once again to find out on what television channel the report would be shown.

She even tried to talk with him in German saying a few German words, but alas, the language barrier between the two could not be overcome.