Register
07:53 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2 pipes

    Washington 'Quietly Urges' Kiev Not to Criticise US-German Deal on Nord Stream 2, Report Says

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107452/06/1074520612_0:39:1970:1148_1199x675_80_0_0_793e3d9403225f538f5f50d58acce46d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107211083428380-washington-quietly-urges-kiev-not-to-criticise-us-german-deal-on-nord-stream-2-report-says/

    The US and Germany have reportedly reached a deal on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with both sides expected to announce the agreement later on Wednesday.

    The Biden administration has "quietly urged" Ukraine to scrap its criticism of a US-German agreement regarding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Politico quoted unnamed sources as saying on Tuesday.

    The insiders argued that Kiev's opposition to the deal may damage relations between Ukraine and the US.

    The remarks come after The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Berlin and Washington had reached an agreement to allow the completion of Nord Stream 2, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

    A separate report by Bloomberg asserted that the soon-to-be-revealed deal allegedly stipulates slapping sanctions on Russia if Moscow tries to use energy as a "weapon" against Ukraine. The report did not specify what actions by Russia could provoke the countermeasures.

    No Ukraine-Germany Consensus on Nord Stream 2?

    The report followed accusations by Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel betrayed Kiev's interests "in favour of Russia" during her talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on 12 July.

    According to Arestovich, Zelensky failed to find "common ground" with Merkel on a number of issues, including Nord Stream 2 and the implementation of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, a mechanism to help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

    Speaking to reporters after the negotiations, the Ukrainian president stressed that he was satisfied with the four-hour talks even though he admitted that he and Merkel "have different views on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline".

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint news conference following a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. 2019.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint news conference following a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. 2019.

    Zelensky earlier slammed the project as "a weapon against Ukraine" that will ostensibly become "a weapon against all of Europe in the future". He argued that the pipeline's "operational launch is not related to economics", urging Kiev's western allies to torpedo the project.

    Nord Stream 2 Project

    Nord Stream 2, which is 98 percent complete, aims to lay a 745-mile twin pipeline to transport gas from Russia directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The pipeline will pass through the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland, and Sweden and will bypass Ukraine.

    Russia insists that the project is purely an economic endeavour and has reaffirmed on multiple occasions that it will not affect the gas transit through Ukraine as per existing contracts.

    In this handout photo released by the press-service of Eugal, a view shows the Eugal pipeline, in Germany. The Eugal pipeline, which will receive gas from Nord Stream 2 in the future, has reached full pumping capacity, and the second line of the pipeline has been introduced. European gas pipeline link (EUGAL) is a 480km-long natural gas transport network being developed in order to strengthen the supply of natural gas to Germany and Europe.
    © Sputnik / Пресс-служба Eugal
    Russia to Continue Working on Nord Stream 2 With EU Partners, Despite Recent US Sanctions Threats
    The project is opposed by the US and its allies in Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Ukraine, amid allegations by Washington that once Nord Stream 2 is operational, Europe will become even more dependent on Russia's energy resources, which will purportedly help Moscow use the pipeline as political leverage.

    Washington has already introduced two rounds of sanctions on the project, in what Moscow views as an example of unfair competition meant to boost US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe.

    Germany has, in turn, consistently rejected the prospect of new extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2, describing American efforts to do so as an "encroachment on European sovereignty", and warning that it is closely coordinating the issue with its EU partners.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Could Stop Nord Stream 2 for Years, Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Claims
    Poland, Ukraine Urge Biden to Do His Best 'to Put an End' to Nord Stream 2 Project
    Moscow Does Not Seek Suspending Gas Transit via Ukraine After Nord Stream 2 Launch
    Tags:
    sanctions, project, gas pipeline, construction, Nord Stream 2, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse