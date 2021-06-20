US to Continue Imposing Nord Stream 2-Related Sanctions, Biden Aide Says

The United States will continue to impose sanctions against the Russian companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday. In addition, the Biden aide said that Washington is also preparing another package of sanctions related to the Alexei Navalny case.
Asked about the outcome of the Geneva summit on 16 June, Sullivan said it was too early to be optimistic or confident about stable and predictable US-Russia relations, noting that Biden takes nothing as a given and Washington wants actions, rather than words, from Moscow to see if there is room for improvement in the bilateral ties.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)