Register
19:39 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    KCNA image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting with senior officials from the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and Provincial Party Committees in Pyongyang, June 8, 2021.

    Kim Jong-un’s Sudden Weight Loss Sparks Renewed Wild Speculation About His Health

    © Photo : KCNA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083110586_0:252:3156:2026_1200x675_80_0_0_6f156a56bd6aa2447316c8d500c35414.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106091083110616-kim-jong-uns-sudden-weight-loss-sparks-renewed-wild-speculation-about-his-health/

    Speculation about the North Korean leader’s health seems to be a favourite pastime of Western media, with his disappearance from the public eye last year sparking rumours that he was dead or comatose. A Sputnik investigation later revealed that those rumours were started by an outlet that receives money from the US National Endowment for Democracy.

    Kim Jong-un is in the news again after reappearing in the public spotlight following a lengthy absence to attend a meeting of the politburo of the Korean Workers’ Party, appearing to have lost a substantial amount of weight.

    In new photos and videos of the leader published by Korean Central Television – North Korea’s state-owned broadcaster, a slimmed-down Kim could be seen walking into the politburo’s meeting room and speaking to officials at a consultative meeting of the Central Committee discussing economic problems.

    However, instead of simply reporting on the 39-year-old president’s apparent weight loss, mainstream media ranging from British tabloids to highbrow newspapers kicked off speculation suggesting that the weight loss might actually be a sign of major health problems.

    Outlets including The Guardian and Bloomberg cited an analysis by NK News, a Seoul, South Korea-based news website founded by Chad O’Carroll, an ex-employee of the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank and grant organization funded by the US, German and Swedish governments, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and others.

    The NK News piece said that “Kim’s weight and health are closely watched by foreign intelligence agencies,” and quoted an MIT political scientist who suggested that if the weight loss is the result of a “health condition,” this might lead to “jockeying for his succession… happening behind the scenes” in the event of his sudden death.

    The outlet confirmed the weight loss by carrying out a forensic analysis of pictures of Kim wearing his favourite Swiss watch, with photos taken between November 2020 and earlier this week showing that the length of the strap past the buckle was an indication of a slimmer wrist.

    Mike Brodka, an intelligence officer for US Special Operations Command in South Korea, told NK News that Kim’s new look “may be a simple matter of a health lifestyle change,” but similarly suggested that it could also be “a more complex issue.”

    “Right now, we do not know,” he admitted, while saying that the new images and footage of Kim raise “enough serious questions that we must pay attention to events over the next couple of months to find out.”

    Several other outlets including the New York Post, Daily Beast and Business Insider featured similar language to the effect that the latest photos of a slimmer Kim could mean “a sign of deteriorating health” or a “health scare,” rather than just a new diet or change of lifestyle.

    Kim’s weight is apparently a matter of concern for South Korea’s intelligence services, too, with spooks in Seoul reportedly involved in trying to calculate his weight down to the kilogram – estimating in November 2020 that he weighed 140 kgs, and was gaining “an average of 6 to 7 kilograms per year” since coming to power in 2011.

    The latest speculation about Kim’s health follows rampant rumour-mongering last spring that he was seriously ill, had fallen into a coma or even died after a weeks-long absence from the public spotlight.

    This picture taken on May 1, 2020 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) visiting the completed Suchon phosphate fertilizer factory in South Pyongan Province, North Korea.
    © AFP 2021 / STR
    How a US Government-Sponsored Outlet Sparked Media Hysteria About Kim Jong-un's 'Death'
    A Sputnik investigation later uncovered that the death and coma rumours were fueled by Daily NK, a South Korea-based online newspaper that gets grant money from the US government’s National Endowment for Democracy, and which regularly engages in the reprinting of South Korean tabloid yellow journalism’s sensationalist reporting on the DPRK.

    The latter regularly features sensational stories about North Korean executions by mortar fire (proven false), claims that Kim ordered members of the Wangjaesan Light Music Band killed (also proven false after the ‘dead’ musicians miraculously reappeared on live television), or that he poisoned his own aunt (those claims again proved to be fake news after she made a 'surprise appearance' with him at a concert).

    Kim’s health is presumably a concern to the West due to his country’s arsenal of nuclear weapons, and intercontinental ballistic missiles theoretically capable of reaching any point in the continental United States in the event of war.

    KCNA
    A new submarine-launched ballistic missile, provisionally designated the Pukguksong-5, is unveiled in a military parade in Pyongyang, DPRK, on January 14, 2021

    Former US President Donald Trump met with Kim multiple times in a bid to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but despite the personal rapport that was established between the two men, made no substantial progress in limiting Pyongyang’s nuclear activities. The Biden administration has yet to reach a similar accord with the North Korean leader, with Joe Biden once comparing the Workers’ Party Chairman to Adolf Hitler, and North Korea calling Biden a “rabid dog” that needs to be “beaten to death with a stick.”

    In March, Pyongyang told Washington that dialogue would be impossible unless the US “rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK.”

    Related:

    Biden Says He Won’t Meet With DPRK’s Kim Without Prior Denuclearization Pledge
    North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Establishes New Deputy Post Amid Speculation Sister is Possible Successor
    Kim Jong-un Seen in Public For First Time After Record-Long Disappearance, Report Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse